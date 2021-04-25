SELINSGROVE — Brent Marks started the racing season with the All-Stars after spending last year with the World of Outlaws.
Marks returned home to his family-owned car this weekend, and, after struggling on Saturday, he turned his luck around Sunday night at Selinsgrove Speedway. Marks won the Ray Tilley Memorial for the second time, claiming the $5,088 top prize and an eye-catching crystal trophy.
“We came here with a renewed attitude,” Marks said. “We really struggled yesterday (at Port Royal, finishing 19th), and went home and checked some old notes. I needed to get the car balanced to drive it like I like it.”
Dan Stone topped Jeff Rine in Sunday's late model feature.
Marks took the sprint cars lead on the seventh lap of a 30-lap grind when he dove underneath Anthony Macri who had taken the initial lead.
“It was a risky move,” Marks admitted. “My tire pressure was low, and I had to be careful not to blast the cushion, but I really wanted to win this one.”
Marks finished 1.6 seconds ahead of Macri, who had faded but was able to rebound after a late caution flag. Justin Peck, Danny Dietrich and Dylan Cisney rounded out the top five.
Dietrich, Chase Dietz and Marks won the sprint car heats. Dietrich set a fast time of 16.692 seconds in time trials.
Stone won the drag race into the first turn to take the late model lead, but Andrew Yoder passed him on the following lap. The pair ran the next several laps side by side, with Yoder holding only a slight advantage running the high side.
The pair were followed by Gene Knaub, Dylan Yoder and Jeff Rine.
Stone shot down the backstretch on lap 11, retaking the lead when Yoder slid high.
“I was taking it easy because I wasn’t sure how the track would be on tires,” Stone said in victory lane. “The car didn’t fade, so I took off.
"This is a 2016 car, and the engine is like 12-years-old, but the last time we won here it was in this car, so it really likes it here.”
Stone started to flex his muscles as Yoder failed and soon relinquished second to a rapid-running Rine.
Rine chipped away at Stone's lead, but Rine ran out of time and trailed by 2.5 seconds at the finish.
Dylan Yoder, Knaub and Andrew Yoder rounded out the top five.
Late model heats were won by Scott Flickinger and Knaub.
SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
Ray Tilley Memorial
410 Sprint Cars
30-Lap A-Main (24 entries): 1. Brent Marks, 2. Anthony Macri, 3. Justin Peck, 4. Danny Dietrich, 5. Dylan Cisney, 6. Chase Dietz, 7. Kerry Madsen, 8. Lucas Wolfe, 9. Blane Heimbach, 10. Kyle Moody, 11. Freddie Rahmer, 12. Jason Shultz, 13. TJ Stutts, 14. Devon Borden, 15. Steve Buckwalter, 16. Ricky Dieva, 17. Curt Stroup, 18. Tyler Ross, 19. Bradley Howard, 20. Jason Wagner, 21. Justin Whittal, 22. Pat Cannon, 23. Michael Walter II, 24. Drew Marshall. Heat winners: Dietrich, Dietz, Marks.
Late Models
25-Lap A-Main (20 entries): 1. Dan Stone, 2. Jeff Rine, 3. Dylan Yoder, 4. Gene Knaub, 5. Andrew Yoder, 6. Jim Bernheisel, 7. Andy Haus, 8. Shaun Jones, 9. Jim Yoder, 10. Scott Flickinger, 11. Jason Schmidt, 12. Larry Neiderer, 13. Dave Brouse Jr., 14. Tim Wilson, 15. Pancho Lawler, 16. Chris Casner, 17. Deshawn Gingerich, 18. Billy Wampler, 19. Ken Trevitz, 20. Kody Lyter. Heat winners: Flickinger, Knaub.