With the end of the racing season fast approaching, Selinsgrove Speedway held the 41st annual 410 Sprint Car National Open Jim Nace Memorial late Saturday night.
Seventh-starting Brent Marks won the 44-lap feature and a $44,000 prize, in addition to the halfway bonus.
The PASS 305 Sprint Cars were also on hand for the Race to Hunting season. Kenny Heffner wired the field for the win, his second at the track.
The Roadrunner race was won by Jake Jones.
Dylan Cisney flew around the top of the track to take an early lead in the Nace Memorial. He was followed by Danny Dietrich, Justin Peck, Devon Borden and Brian Brown.
On Lap 8, Dietrich passed Cisney for the lead and immediately started to pull away from the field. As Dietrich led, Marks started to show some speed and moved into third.
Dietrich had a four-second lead on Lap 16 when he spun in turn two, handing the point to Marks, who had passed Cisney for the runner-up spot. Dietrich was able to continue after replacing a right rear tire, which caused the spin.
The red flag flew on Lap 18 when Austin Bishop flipped his mount in turn one and collected Brent Shearer. Both drivers were uninjured.
Borden used the restart to take second from Cisney, but he could not catch Marks when the race was paused at lap 22, the halfway point, for a five-minute pit stop.
Marks pocketed $2,600 as the halfway leader.
“We were really good in the first segment,” Marks said, sitting on the front-stretch. “We’re going to make a few changes, and hopefully getting a little better.”
The start of the second 22-lap segment saw two abreast, putting Borden on the outside of Marks on the front row.
Borden tried to dive under, but Marks, up on the fence, held the lead while Peck moved to third, and Brown into fourth.
As the front five sliced through traffic, Dietrich re-entered the picture in sixth. Lap 33 saw Peck back in second and Dietrich in fifth, while Marks stretched the lead to more than five seconds.
Marks led the rest of the way, finishing 4.5 seconds in front of Peck, Dietrich, Borden and Brown.
“Yeah, this car was stellar in the feature. We weren’t very good in the heat, but we got it together.” Marks said. “We finally got this win. We always seemed to come up short, but we finally got the win.
“We only changed the left rear tire at the break. We didn’t want to mess with the balance, so we didn’t so anything else.”
410 sprint car heats were won by Borden, Cisney and Peck. Brown set a fast time of 15.959 seconds in time trials.
Heffner rocketed to the front of the PASS 305 Sprint Car feature followed by Nick Sweigart, Seth Schnoke, Ken Duke Jr. and Logan Spahr.
At the halfway point, Duke was in second and challenging Heffner as the pair negotiated traffic. By Lap 15 Kruz Kepner was in third, and two laps later he passed Duke for second. Kepner was not able to track down Heffner who won by 1.09 seconds. Duke, Spahr and Zach Rhodes rounded out the top five.
Spahr, Dustin Young, Kepner and Schnoke won the PASS Sprint Car heats. Tyler Snook won the B-Main.
Jason Davis grabbed the early lead in the Roadrunner race followed by, Ty Huntsberger, Scott Dunham, Nate Romig and Keith Bissinger. Jones started his move forward and raced several side-by-side laps with Romig before securing third.
With just one lap remaining, Jones dove low in turn three and came off turn four with the lead and the win.
Davis, Huntsberger, Romig and Dunham trailed.
Sunday’s portion of the Nace Memorial was rained out. The Speedway added IMCA Modifieds to Saturday’s Ron Keister Memorial race.