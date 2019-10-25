SELINSGROVE — Gaby Markunas has been a prolific scorer for Lewisburg field hockey, particularly this season as she’s posted a goal in every game save the Green Dragons’ two shutout losses.
The senior forward recorded her fifth four-goal game of the year Thursday in the district playoffs, a 9-0 win over Muncy.
Rylee Dyroff, Allie Mast and Izabel Zaleski also had first-half goals, then Dyroff added another and Maddy Miller tacked on one as second-seeded Lewisburg advanced to the District 4 Class A semifinals. The Green Dragons (16-2-1) face third-seeded Line Mountain (11-8), a 6-1 winner over Midd-West, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Selinsgrove.
“They came out and played,” said Lewisburg first-year coach Daneen Zaleski. “We went back to execution and moving the ball — what we practiced all week — and they accomplished it.”
Markunas, who scored twice in each half, upped her season total to an area-best 38 goals. At 81 points for the year, the Gettysburg commit surpassed her career total entering the season (76).
“I never expected coming into the season to have 38 goals,” she said. “I wouldn’t have gotten it without the help of my teammates, passing me the ball and transitioning it up to me. I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”
There were more than 12 minutes to play in the first half Thursday when, despite holding a 3-0 lead, the Green Dragons played as though they were on the short end of the score. Their pressure was stifling in the gap between the circle and the 25-yard line and beyond. They played fast but under control, and they were relentless even when turned away.
Truth be told, the Muncy defenders in front of the cage, including goalies Brandi Hitesman and Alaina Brelsford, kept the score out of the teens.
“That’s how we need to play,” said Daneen Zaleski. “That’s our game plan. That’s what we need to do. If we’re doing that, they’re not in our end.”
Muncy (9-7-1) didn’t record a shot nor a penalty corner.
Lewisburg earned five corners in the opening 12 minutes and scored on the last two in the series. Muncy flier Hallie McClure stopped one, and Hitesman made a save on another. The Indians were in position to stop the Green Dragons again despite Dyroff and Mast stalking the front of the cage in a scrum, but the ball squirted left to Markunas for a 1-0 lead.
Mast slammed home a rebound during a corner sequence shortly after, and Dyroff knocked down a clear attempt and scored in front to make it 3-0 midway through the half.
“We really want to work on that, capitalizing on corners,” said Markunas, who made it 4-0 with an Izabel Zaleski assist. Zaleski capped the first-half scoring with her 12th goal of the season and 45th overall.
It took just 75 seconds for Dyroff to change the score in the second half with her 26th of the season, assisted by Abby Gilger. Markunas and Miller then scored 99 seconds apart for an 8-0 lead that matched the Green Dragons’ winning margin against Muncy in the district first round last year.
“I feel like we wanted to pressure because the last time we played Muncy it wasn’t our best game,” Markunas said of a 3-0 road win on Oct. 9. “So we really wanted to redeem ourselves.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
QUARTERFINAL
At Selinsgrove H.S.
LEWISBURG 9, MUNCY 0
First half
L-Gaby Markunas, 21:28; L-Allie Mast, 18:18; L-Rylee Dyroff, 15:54; L-Markunas (Izabel Zaleski), 7:10; L-Zaleski, 4:26.
Second half
L-Dyroff (Abby Gilger), 28:45; L-Markunas, 18:52; L-Maddy Miller (Zaleski), 17:13; L-Markunas, 1:31.
Shots: L 22-0. Corners: L 14-0. Cards: None. Defensive saves: Muncy, 1. Saves: Muncy 13 (Brandi Hitesman 9, Alaina Brelsford 4); Lewisburg 0 (Kerstin Koons).