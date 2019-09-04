CATAWISSA — Gaby Markunas and her Lewisburg teammates simmered for 10 months since their last field hockey game, anxiously waiting to play again.
Their opportunity finally came Tuesday at Southern Columbia, and the Green Dragons let loose a torrent of pent-up energy.
Markunas scored four goals — two in the opening four minutes of the season — and added two assists, and Rylee Dyroff also recorded a hat trick as Lewisburg overwhelmed the host Tigers, 10-0, on Freda Kline Dalious Memorial Field.
“We were all really excited for this season,” said Markunas, a senior forward. “After the Greenwood game (a 2-1 state tournament loss), we all wanted to get back on the field. So we were ready for preseason, and we came in with like a champion mindset.”
Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference crossover pitted two district runner-up teams from a season ago, both of which have new head coaches. That’s where the similarities end, though.
Lewisburg returned all but one starter (HAC-II all-star defender Sylvie Yee), while Southern Columbia graduated all but two starters (forward Maddie Wilcox and defender Tiffany Dunkelberger, both HAC-I all-stars).
The disparity of varsity experience was stark on the field as the Green Dragons (1-0) controlled the field with senior mid Izabel Zaleski continuously feeding a relentless attack that scored six first-half goals. The host worked into their offensive 25 precious few times and didn’t crack the seal on the circle until fewer than 13 minutes remained in the game.
“I knew going into the season it was going to be rough,” said Southern coach Kelly Konyar, an assistant to Misty Gidaro who won consecutive district silver medals. “Now that we’re replacing that lineup, that mentality of coming onto the field and stepping into the game needs to show. Those 10 leaders carried our team last year, and now we have fresh feet on the field. They have to realize that it takes work to get there.”
The Tigers (0-1) got solid games from Dunkelberger and new goalie Jocelyn Madara (10 saves), a junior who took over for three-year starter Vanessa Damgaard. “She did a great job in the back of the cage,” Konyar, a former Central Columbia goalie, said of Madara. It was just too difficult to withstand the pressure of Lewisburg, which followed Markunas’ opening goal less than a minute in with seven penalty corners in a 10-minute span.
The Green Dragons’ second corner paid off in a 2-0 lead. Zaleski received Kara Koch’s insert and slipped the ball left to Allie Mast, who returned it to Koch near the left post. Koch’s push toward the middle of the circle was collected by Markunas in front for her second goal.
Southern weathered the next five corners and then momentarily flipped the field. However, on a restart just outside the circle the ball was played backward and taken away, leading to yet another Lewisburg corner and yet another Markunas goal with 10:51 left in the half.
Markunas, who made an offseason commitment to play at Gettysburg College, assisted Olivia Bartlett less than two minutes later for a 4-0 lead. Rylee Dyroff then scored twice in the final 4 1/2 minutes of the half, the first with a Zaleski assist.
“We’ve been playing together, (our senior class) — there’s seven of us — since seventh grade, so we have a really good team dynamic,” said Markunas. “I think that really helps.”
Markunas’ last goal came midway through the second half, giving Lewisburg a 7-0 lead and upping her career totals to 36 goals and 86 points. Zaleski increased her career total to 92 points with three Tuesday, including the goal that made it 8-0.
“Southern is a really good team, (and) every game is a new game so we have to be ready for every single one,” said Markunas, “but I think this really boosts our confidence.”
Southern trailed by nine when it triggered its first corner, a slick set that saw Wilcox (34 goals, 80 points in her career) circle to the right side around Bloomsburg transfer Alyssa Bond, who received Jaymie Petro’s insert. Wilcox took Bond’s pass and rifled a shot that was turned away by Green Dragons goalie Kerstin Koons.
“We have a lot of things to work on,” said Konyar, “aside from conditioning and being in shape to play the full 60 minutes, a lot of other skills that we need to take on the field. When we’re at practice, we need to get our game faces on.”
LEWISBURG 10, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 0
First half
L-Gaby Markunas, 29:08; L-Markunas (Kara Koch), 26:09; L-Markunas, 10:51; L-Olivia Bartlett (Markunas), 9:00; L-Rylee Dyroff (Izabel Zaleski), 4:31; L-Dyroff, 1:50.
Second half
L-Markunas, 16:45; L-Zaleski (Dyroff), 14:04; L-Dyroff (Markunas), 7:35; L-Koch, 1:10.
Shots: L 24-2. Corners: L 16-3. Cards: None. Saves: Lewisburg 2 (Kerstin Koons); Southern Columbia 10 (Jocelyn Madara).