FLEETWOOD — Eighteen holes weren’t enough to decide the final state qualifier from Monday’s Eastern Regional Class 2A girls golf tournament at Golden Oaks Golf Club.
Lewisburg sophomore Ava Markunas and Lancaster Mennonite senior Madison Bailey both recorded rounds of 90 to tie for seventh place. The top seven advanced to states.
So, Markunas and Bailey headed to the 10th hole to start a playoff.
“That was the only hole I got to watch her play,” Lewisburg coach Joe Faust said, noting he had to follow another group during the tournament.
“Ava hit a fair drive and a great second shot,” Faust said.
That set Markunas up with a 40-plus foot putt that she put within two feet, and then tapped in for par.
Faust said Bailey hit “a great chip” for her third shot, but missed the putt after Markunas made hers.
“After Ava made her putt, it became super challenging,” Faust said. “Ava did a great job finishing that hole.”
Faust said they knew Markunas had a chance to reach states, but it would require her to play well.
“She had a very good round to get there,” Faust said. “She handled the playoff well.”
Next up for Markunas is the state meet, which is set to begin Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
“The trip to Heritage Hills is brand new for both of us,” Faust said. “Our primary focus is to investigate the course and learn a little bit of the layout. The District 4 and regional courses required different plans. We’ll learn more and come up with a plan that will work for her.”
Markunas joined the Lewisburg golf team last year after preseason practice began, and Faust said Markunas has put in the work to improve.
“She has certainly invested time in a lot of swing instruction with a local golf professional (Laura Tyler),” Faust said. “She takes lessons independently of what we do in practice.”
In Class 2A boys, Danville’s Caden Mutchler placed 28th after shooting 89.
In Class 3A boys, East Juniata’s Will Orwig shot 83 and teammate Tanner Barth recorded an 88.
Markunas was the only Valley golfer to advance to states.