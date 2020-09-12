The Associated Press
MIAMI — Jorge Alfaro had his fourth consecutive two-RBI game, and the Miami Marlins salvaged a split of their doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies by winning 5-3 Friday night.
Alfaro’s two-run single capped a three-run fourth for the Marlins. Yimi Garcia gave up a run for the first time this season but earned his first save since 2015.
In the opener, Aaron Nola struck out 10, and went the distance for the first time in his career as the Phillies handed the Marlins their worst drubbing in two days, winning 11-0. Officially, the performance went in the books as a complete game.
“I don’t feel like it counts,” Nola said. “Nine innings is a complete game. But I felt good today. I’m glad I finished it out.”
While Nola cruised, Game 1 was another rough outing for Marlins pitchers, who gave up a National League record 29 runs against Atlanta on Wednesday.
With the split, third-place Miami remained half a game behind the second-place Phillies in the NL East.
n Nationals 8, Braves 7, 12 innings
WASHINGTON — Michael A. Taylor hit a game-ending single in the 12th inning, and Washington beat Atlanta after blowing a five-run lead for the second straight game.
Nationals relievers Kyle Finnegan and James Borque (1-0) worked out of bases-loaded jams in the 11th and 12th innings, respectively, and the NL East-leading Braves couldn’t score in three extra frames with a runner starting at second base.
Adam Eaton began the 12th on second for Washington and advanced to third on Trea Turner’s lineout. Juan Soto was walked intentionally before Grant Dayton (2-1) allowed Taylor’s single.
It was the longest game of the season by innings for both teams. Washington jumped out to a 5-0 lead for the second straight night after Atlanta rallied to win 7-6 on Thursday.
This time, the Braves tied it at 7 by scoring three runs in the ninth with two outs against Daniel Hudson, who blew a save for the fourth time this season.
n Reds 3, Cardinals 1
ST. LOUIS — Luis Castillo pitched a two-hitter for his first complete game in the majors, Joey Votto homered, and Cincinnati beat St. Louis.
Castillo (2-5) struck out six and walked three in winning his second straight start. He outpitched Adam Wainwright (4-1), who allowed three runs in six innings. The Cardinals lost for the fourth time in six games.
Only twice did St. Louis get a runner to third against Castillo, who has given up just three earned runs in his past 15 innings.
Eugenio Suarez doubled in Shogo Akiyama in the Reds third.
Paul DeJong hit an RBI double in the second for St. Louis.
n Brewers 1, Cubs 0
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich scored on Ryan Braun’s ninth-inning sacrifice fly, Brandon Woodruff pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, and Milwaukee beat Chicago.
Woodruff, Devin Williams and Josh Hader (1-1) combined on a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts.
Milwaukee is third in the NL Central at 20-22, four games back of the division-leading Cubs and also trailing St. Louis. The Brewers have not been above .500 all season.
n Giants-Padres postponed
SAN DIEGO — The game between San Francisco and San Diego was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch after someone in the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19.
Tonight’s game at Petco Park also was called off. The teams were scheduled to play through Sunday.
This was the first postponement due to COVID-19 for both teams. There have been 45 major league games postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 6, Orioles 0
n Yankees 10, Orioles 1
NEW YORK — Pitching, power, savvy on the bases — New York pummeled Baltimore every which way.
Gerrit Cole threw a seven-inning two-hitter in the opener, Luke Voit hit a pair of three-run homers in a nightcap romp, and the Yankees thumped the Orioles to win a pair of pivotal games.
DJ LeMahieu, Brett Gardner and Kyle Higashioka each homered in Game 1, and Masahiro Tanaka teamed up with two relievers on a four-hitter for New York in the finale of the doubleheader brought on by Thursday’s rainout.
The Yankees moved 31/2 games ahead of the Orioles for the AL’s final postseason spot as the teams began a four-game series.
n White Sox 4, Tigers 3
CHICAGO — Eloy Jiménez hit a three-run homer in Chicago’s four-run sixth inning, and the White Sox beat Detroit for their seventh straight win against the Tigers.
The AL Central-leading White Sox won for the sixth time in seven games overall, breaking through at the plate after they went hitless in the first five innings against Casey Mize. Evan Marshall (2-1), Codi Heuer and Alex Colomé combined for 31/3 scoreless innings in relief of Lucas Giolito.
Going for its first division title since 2008, Chicago improved to 7-1 against Detroit this season. It’s the longest win streak for the White Sox against the Tigers since a seven-game run that overlapped the 2005-06 seasons.
n Rays 11, Red Sox 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nate Lowe hit two homers and drove in four runs as Tampa Bay fielded a lineup of all lefties, Blake Snell worked 51/3 scoreless innings, and the AL East-leading Rays routed cellar-dwelling Boston.
Tampa Bay became the first major league team since at least 1900 to use a batting order with only left-handed batters, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Snell (4-1) gave up five hits and two walks. He struck out five.
n Twins 3, Indians 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer, and Kenta Maeda pitched seven shutout innings for Minnesota, as the Twins handed Shane Bieber his first loss of the season.
Bieber (7-1) yielded five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in seven innings, matching a season-most three runs allowed on the homers by Buxton and rookie Ryan Jeffers. This was the first time the right-hander was taken deep in six starts.
Bieber, whose baseball-best ERA rose from 1.32 to a mere 1.53, became the fastest starting pitcher since 1900 to reach 100 strikeouts in a season. He hit the milestone in 621/3 innings, two fewer outs than Washington’s Max Scherzer needed in 2018.
n A’s 10, Rangers 6
ARLINGTON, Texas — Cleanup hitter Matt Olson connected for a grand slam off Luís Garcia after the Texas opener walked the bases loaded to start the game, and Oakland beat the Rangers.
Mike Fiers (5-2) won for the third time in three starts against the Rangers with six solid innings as the AL West-leading A’s moved a season-high 13 games over .500, and reduced their magic number for reaching the playoffs to single digits.
Oakland improved to 6-1 against the last-place Rangers, clinching the season series for the fourth consecutive year.
INTERLEAGUE
n Mets 18, Blue Jays 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jacob deGrom, wearing an NYPD cap in honor of first responders on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, pitched six strong innings, and New York backed him in a big way, beating Toronto.
DeGrom (4-1) struck out nine and held the Blue Jays to three hits, two walks and a first-inning run, his 13th straight start allowing no more than two earned runs, the most by a Mets pitcher since Johan Santana in 2008-09.
n Royals 4, Pirates 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kris Bubic worked hard through five innings to earn his first major league win as Kansas City defeated Pittsburgh for its fourth straight victory.
Bubic (1-5), the second of four pitchers from the first round of the 2018 draft to debut for Kansas City in 2020, faced baserunners in every inning, but only allowed one run on six hits in five innings.
The 23-year-old lefty won in his eighth big league start. He walked two and struck out six, five of those coming with runners in scoring position.
Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.