The Associated Press
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins are gaining ground in the tight NL East, one game out of first place and not about to celebrate.
“You chase a team and you’re down one; two days later if you lose a couple in a row, you’re in last place,” manager Don Mattingly said with a chuckle. “That’s the division right now. But we’ve put ourselves in the pack.”
Miami won for the fifth time in six games when Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and Jesús Aguilar drove in two runs with a double and a single to help beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-6 Monday night.
The Marlins are a game behind the first-place New York Mets.
The lineup came to life against the Phillies. Corey Dickerson hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the sixth, and Garrett Cooper had two hits and an RBI off the bench.
Rockies 3, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Austin Gomber pitched two-hit ball through eight innings, Ryan McMahon and Elias Díaz hit second-inning home runs off David Peterson, and Colorado beat banged-up New York for just its third win in 20 road games this year.
Garrett Hampson boosted the lead to 3-0 with an RBI triple in the fourth that sent rookie Johneshwy Fargas crashing into the outfield wall in an unsuccessful attempt to make the catch. Fargas, the Mets’ fourth-string center fielder after injuries to Brandon Nimmo, Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr., sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder.
NL East-leading New York already had a major league-high 16 players on the injured list and said right-hander Jordan Yamamoto was set to be added on Tuesday.
“Anybody want to suit up?” Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted in the seventh inning.
Brewers 5, Padres 3
MILWAUKEE — Brewers closer Josh Hader stopped San Diego’s rally in the ninth inning, and the Padres’ nine-game winning streak ended with a loss to Milwaukee.
Fresh off sweeping a nine-game homestand, the Padres trailed 5-0 going into the ninth.
Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer off Angel Perdomo in the ninth. Hader relieved with a runner on first and no outs, and gave up Eric Hosmer’s RBI double with one out and then a walk.
Hader settled down to retire Austin Nola on a popup and Ha-Seong Kim on a lineout for his 11th save of the season.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 8, Orioles 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Mitch Garver hit a two-run double, and short-handed Minnesota used a six-run eighth inning to beat Baltimore.
Baltimore’s DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer for a 3-2 lead as the first batter following a 45-minute rain delay in the eighth. But Minnesota rallied with six straight two-out hits in the bottom half.
Jorge Alcala (1-1), who returned to the mound after the delay, allowed two runs and two hits in an inning for the Twins.
Trevor Larnach and Kyle Garlick homered for Minnesota, which had four starters active but not available to start the game due to injury.
Rays 14, Blue Jays 8 (11 inn.)
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning, and Tampa Bay won its 11th straight game, outlasting Toronto.
Tampa Bay moved within one win of the team record for consecutive victories. In 2004, playing as the Devil Rays, they won 12 in a row under manager Lou Piniella.
After both teams scored twice in the 10th to make it 7-all, the Rays erupted.
Mejía’s hit came off Joel Payamps (0-2) with the bases loaded. Randy Arozarena doubled home a run, Austin Meadows had an RBI grounder, Manuel Margot knocked in two with a triple and Mike Brosseau added an RBI single against Tim Mayza.
Indians 6, Tigers 5
DETROIT — Jordan Luplow made a diving catch on Eric Haase’s sinking liner to right field with the bases loaded, preserving a victory for Cleveland over Detroit.
Luplow, who entered as a defensive replacement an inning earlier, made the clutch grab for the final out to help closer Emmanuel Clase escape with his eighth save in nine chances.
Spencer Turnbull allowed three runs in six innings for Detroit in his first game since pitching a no-hitter last week.
INTERLEAGUE
White Sox 5, Cardinals 1
CHICAGO — White Sox manager Tony La Russa wound up a winner in his first game against the team that ensured his Hall of Fame induction as Chicago beat St. Louis behind Lance Lynn’s arm and Andrew Vaughn’s bat.
The victory ended a three-game skid for the AL Central leaders, who were swept by the New York Yankees after winning 10 of 13. The NL Central-leading Cardinals dropped their second straight.
Lynn (5-1) held the Cardinals hitless for 5 1/3 innings. Vaughn hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth.