The Associated Press
BOSTON — Jean Segura’s infield single broke up Brayan Bello’s no-hit bid with nobody out in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins followed with three more hits to break a scoreless tie and beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 on Thursday night.
Bello held the Marlins hitless through seven, retiring major league batting leader Luis Arraez all three times he faced him. Arraez, who also drew an intentional walk in the eighth, saw his batting average drop from .396 to .392.
Blue Jays 2, Giants 1
TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run home run, Chris Bassitt struck out a career-high 12 over six shutout innings and Toronto beat San Francisco.
Guerrero hit a go-ahead 413-foot drive to left off Keaton Winn (0-1) in the sixth for his 12th home run this season.
Rays 6, Diamondbacks 1
PHOENIX — Luke Raley homered in the first inning, Wander Franco and Josh Lowe drove in two runs each in a five-run third and Tampa Bay beat Arizona.
Tampa Bay won two of three in a series between the 1998 expansion teams. The Rays lead the major leagues at 56-28, while Arizona tops the NL West at 48-34.
Astros 14, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Kyle Tucker homered and drove in five runs, Alex Bregman hit his third grand slam this season and Houston routed Adam Wainwright and St. Louis.
Houston had 18 hits, its most since Sept. 10, 2019, against Oakland. Bregman, Yainer Diaz and Corey Julks had three hits each.
Tucker hit a two-run single in a six-run second that included Jose Altuve’s go-ahead single, José Abreu’s two-run double and Diaz’s RBI double. Tucker added a three-run homer in the sixth off Jake Woodford, a 447-foot drive to right.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 9, Angels 7
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Eloy Jiménez and Zach Remillard had two-run singles in the third inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Los Angeles 9-7 on Thursday, overcoming Shohei Ohtani’s Angels-record 14th homer in June.
The Japanese superstar broke the team mark for home runs in a month in the ninth inning with a two-run shot to left-center off Kendall Graveman’s slider. Ohtani leads the majors with 29 homers and is batting .309.
Yankees 10, Athletics 4
OAKLAND, Calif. — Josh Donaldson hit a 472-foot home run in an eight-run sixth inning, Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three RBIs and New York won two of three from major league-worst Oakland.
A day after Domingo Germán pitched the fourth perfect game in franchise history, the Yankees rallied with seven hits in the sixth, overcoming a 3-1 deficit and winning their third straight series. They scored 21 runs in their last two days after totaling 21 in their previous nine.
Royals 4, Guardians 3, 10 innings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — José Ramirez daringly stole home for the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, but Kansas City rebounded to beat Cleveland on pinch-hitter Freddy Fermin’s two-run double in the bottom half.
Standing on third with two outs and an 0-2 count on Andrés Giménez and left-hander Aroldis Chapman (4-2) working from the stretch, Ramirez took five small steps toward the plate and burst home. He slid headfirst and slapped his right hand on the plate as catcher Salvador Perez gloved the high sinker and lunged forward. Umpire Jeremy Riggs called Ramirez out, but the call was reversed in a video review, giving Cleveland its first steal of home since Leonys Martin on June 15, 2019.
Tigers 8, Rangers 5
ARLINGTON, Texas — Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Andy Ibañez had the go-ahead RBI single for Detroit, which had another pitcher get hurt.
Ibañez broke a 3-3 tie as all four batters that faced reliever Joe Barlow (1-1) to start the seventh inning reached base. John King then got out of that jam with a strikeout and a double-play grounder, though the reliever gave up Torkelson’s second homer the next inning.
Ezequiel Durán homered in his third straight game and Leody Taveras also went deep for the Rangers.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 5, Padres 4
PITTSBURGH — Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that rallied Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep that stretched San Diego’s losing streak to five.
The Padres have lost eight of 10, dropping seven games under .500 at 37-44.
Davis, the top pick in the 2021 amateur draft, had two RBIs and raised his average to .351. He is 13 for 37 (.351) since his June 18 recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and has a seven-game hitting streak.
Brewers 3, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Devin Williams struck out Starling Marte to strand the bases loaded in the ninth inning and Milwaukee dropped New York a season-high nine games under .500.
The $355 million Mets are 36-45 and have lost 18 of 24. New York hasn’t won a series since sweeping Philadelphia from May 30 through June 1 and have lost two in a row since owner Steve Cohen said manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler were not in danger of losing their jobs.
Phillies 3, Cubs 1
CHICAGO — Kyle Schwarber homered on the game’s first pitch, Taijuan Walker won his fifth straight start and surging Philadelphia beat Chicago.
Bryce Harper drove in two runs. Trea Turner had two hits and scored a run, helping the Phillies win for the 18th time in 23 games.