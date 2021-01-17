SUNBURY — Davis Marshall and John Peifer combined to score 28 points, and Shikellamy took control in the third quarter of a 54-33 win over Selinsgrove in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play Saturday.

The Braves (1-2) trailed 20-19 at halftime, but they outscored the rival Seals 20-4 in the third period. Marshall and Peifer each hit a pair of 3-pointers in the win.

Isaiah Ulrich and Brett Foor scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, to pace Selinsgrove (0-4).

Shikellamy 54, Selinsgrove 33

Selinsgrove (0-4) 33

George 2 0-0 4, Barillaro 0 2-2 2, Fogarty 0 1-2 1, Foor 3 2-5 10, Harris 1 0-0 3, Ulrich 4 2-2 13. Totals 10 7-11 33.

3-point goals: Ulrich 3, Foor 2, Harris.

Did not score: Feiler, Hoover, Paulhamus, Reich, Richter.

Shikellamy (1-2) 54

Amerman 1 0-0 2, Deitrich 1 1-2 3, James 1 0-0 2, Long 4 0-0 9, Luciano 3 1-2 8, Marshall 5 3-4 15, Peifer 5 1-2 13, Zechman 0 2-4 2. Totals 20 8-14 54.

3-point goals: Marshall 2, Peifer 2, Long, Luciano.

Did not score: Miller, Zellers.

Score by quarters

Selinsgrove 9 11 4 9 — 33

Shikellamy 8 11 20 15 — 54

JV score: Selinsgrove 47-37. High scorers: Selinsgrove, James Marrone 14; Shikellamy, Micah Zellers 13.

n Mifflinburg 68,

Montoursville 63 (2OT)

MONTOURSVILLE — Isaiah Valentine scored 28 points, and unbeaten Mifflinburg outscored Montoursville 8-3 in the second overtime to survive their HAC-I battle.

Gabe Yoder, who scored 13 points, hit a 3-pointer, and the Wildcats shot 5-for-8 from the free-throw line in the second overtime. Cannon Griffith added 11 points in the win.

Mifflinburg 68, Montoursville 63

Mifflinburg (5-0, 5-0) 68

G. Yoder 4 2-2 13, I. Valentine 7 11-12 28, T. Reigel 2 0-0 6, C. Griffith 3 2-4 11, J. Young 3 1-4 7, Z. Wertman 1 1-5 3. Totals 20 17-27 68.

3-point goals: Griffith 3, Valentine 3, G. Yoder 3, Reigel 2.

Did not score: L. Yoder.

Montoursville 63

D. Young 4 8-8 16, J. Burger 3 1-2 8; P. Mussina 5 6-8 19, L. Reeder 6 2-2 14, L. Ebbert 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 17-20.

3-point goals: Mussina 3, Burger.

Did not score: I. Fenner, J. Schneider, N. Kutney.

Score by quarters

Mifflinburg 16 6 14 15 9 8 — 68

Montoursville 14 15 16 6 9 3 — 63

n Danville 61, Lewisburg 25

LEWISBURG — Jagger Dressler scored 13 points, Brady Hill added 10, and Danville limited Lewisburg to six first-half points in the win.

The Ironmen (2-1) raced to a 13-3 lead after one quarter.

Jake Hernandez led the Green Dragons (3-2) with 11 points.

Danville 61, Lewisburg 25

Danville 61

K.J. Riley 4 0-1 8, Jagger Dressler 6 0-0 13, Zach Gordon 3 2-2 8, Conner Kozick 2 0-0 6, Dante Harward 3 0-0 6, Aiden Wiktor 2 0-0 4; Dameon White 1 0-0 3, Charlie Betz 1 1-3 3, Brady Hill 4 1-2 10. Totals 26 4-8 61.

3-point goals: Kozick 2, Dressler, Hill, White.

Did not score: Brandon Zimmerman, Mason Raup.

Lewisburg 25

Dante Sims 2 0-0 4, Khashaun Akins 2 1-1 5, Jake Hernandez 4 2-4 11, Cam Michaels 0 1-3 1, Forrest Zelechoski 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 4-8 25.

3-point goals: Hernandez.

Did not score: Kadyn Magyar, Henry Harrison, Jack Blough, Sam Barrick.

Score by quarters

Danville 13 18 15 15 — 61

Lewisburg 3 3 8 9 — 25

n Lourdes Regional 57,

Northumberland Chr. 55

COAL TOWNSHIP — Hunter Reed had 20 points to lead three Lourdes Regional scorers in double figures, and the Red Raiders held off Northumberland Christian in a nonleague game.

Tyler Novak and Shaun Potter scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Lourdes. Reed added a team-best seven rebounds in the win.

Northumberland’s David King led all scorers with 26 points. He hit seven 3-pointers.

Lourdes Regional 57,

Northumberland Christian 55

Northumberland Christian 55

David King 8 3-4 26, Luke Snyder 3 0-0 6, Cole Knauss 6 0-0 16, Henry McElroy 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 3-4 55.

3-point goals: D. King 7, Knauss 3, McElroy.

Did not score: Josh King, Justin Ross.

Lourdes Regional 57

Casen Sandri 1 1-3 3, Hunter Reed 7 6-8 20, Tyler Novak 4 2-3 13, Shaun Potter 4 2-2 12, Joey Nguyen 1 0-2 3, Maxwell Reiprish 2 0-0 4, Alex Hughes 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 13-20 57.

3-point goals: Novak 3, Potter 2, Nguyen.

Did not score: Owen Sandri, Chris Feudale.

Score by quarters

Northumberland Chr. 10 24 7 14 — 55

Lourdes Regional 18 15 9 15 — 57

JV score: Northumberland Christian 53-26. High scorers: Northumberland Christian, Donnie Rager 18; Lourdes Regional, Alex Hughes 8.

n Mount Carmel 65,

Hughesville 54

MOUNT CARMEL — Michael Balichik and Pedro Feliciano combined to score 38 points in Mount Carmel’s HAC-II victory.

Balichik scored a game-high 22.

n Warrior Run 69,

Midd-West 50

MIDDLEBURG — Warrior Run pulled away to win the HAC-II matchup.

