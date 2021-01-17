SUNBURY — Davis Marshall and John Peifer combined to score 28 points, and Shikellamy took control in the third quarter of a 54-33 win over Selinsgrove in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play Saturday.
The Braves (1-2) trailed 20-19 at halftime, but they outscored the rival Seals 20-4 in the third period. Marshall and Peifer each hit a pair of 3-pointers in the win.
Isaiah Ulrich and Brett Foor scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, to pace Selinsgrove (0-4).
Shikellamy 54, Selinsgrove 33
Selinsgrove (0-4) 33
George 2 0-0 4, Barillaro 0 2-2 2, Fogarty 0 1-2 1, Foor 3 2-5 10, Harris 1 0-0 3, Ulrich 4 2-2 13. Totals 10 7-11 33.
3-point goals: Ulrich 3, Foor 2, Harris.
Did not score: Feiler, Hoover, Paulhamus, Reich, Richter.
Shikellamy (1-2) 54
Amerman 1 0-0 2, Deitrich 1 1-2 3, James 1 0-0 2, Long 4 0-0 9, Luciano 3 1-2 8, Marshall 5 3-4 15, Peifer 5 1-2 13, Zechman 0 2-4 2. Totals 20 8-14 54.
3-point goals: Marshall 2, Peifer 2, Long, Luciano.
Did not score: Miller, Zellers.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 9 11 4 9 — 33
Shikellamy 8 11 20 15 — 54
JV score: Selinsgrove 47-37. High scorers: Selinsgrove, James Marrone 14; Shikellamy, Micah Zellers 13.
n Mifflinburg 68,
Montoursville 63 (2OT)
MONTOURSVILLE — Isaiah Valentine scored 28 points, and unbeaten Mifflinburg outscored Montoursville 8-3 in the second overtime to survive their HAC-I battle.
Gabe Yoder, who scored 13 points, hit a 3-pointer, and the Wildcats shot 5-for-8 from the free-throw line in the second overtime. Cannon Griffith added 11 points in the win.
Mifflinburg 68, Montoursville 63
Mifflinburg (5-0, 5-0) 68
G. Yoder 4 2-2 13, I. Valentine 7 11-12 28, T. Reigel 2 0-0 6, C. Griffith 3 2-4 11, J. Young 3 1-4 7, Z. Wertman 1 1-5 3. Totals 20 17-27 68.
3-point goals: Griffith 3, Valentine 3, G. Yoder 3, Reigel 2.
Did not score: L. Yoder.
Montoursville 63
D. Young 4 8-8 16, J. Burger 3 1-2 8; P. Mussina 5 6-8 19, L. Reeder 6 2-2 14, L. Ebbert 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 17-20.
3-point goals: Mussina 3, Burger.
Did not score: I. Fenner, J. Schneider, N. Kutney.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 16 6 14 15 9 8 — 68
Montoursville 14 15 16 6 9 3 — 63
n Danville 61, Lewisburg 25
LEWISBURG — Jagger Dressler scored 13 points, Brady Hill added 10, and Danville limited Lewisburg to six first-half points in the win.
The Ironmen (2-1) raced to a 13-3 lead after one quarter.
Jake Hernandez led the Green Dragons (3-2) with 11 points.
Danville 61, Lewisburg 25
Danville 61
K.J. Riley 4 0-1 8, Jagger Dressler 6 0-0 13, Zach Gordon 3 2-2 8, Conner Kozick 2 0-0 6, Dante Harward 3 0-0 6, Aiden Wiktor 2 0-0 4; Dameon White 1 0-0 3, Charlie Betz 1 1-3 3, Brady Hill 4 1-2 10. Totals 26 4-8 61.
3-point goals: Kozick 2, Dressler, Hill, White.
Did not score: Brandon Zimmerman, Mason Raup.
Lewisburg 25
Dante Sims 2 0-0 4, Khashaun Akins 2 1-1 5, Jake Hernandez 4 2-4 11, Cam Michaels 0 1-3 1, Forrest Zelechoski 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 4-8 25.
3-point goals: Hernandez.
Did not score: Kadyn Magyar, Henry Harrison, Jack Blough, Sam Barrick.
Score by quarters
Danville 13 18 15 15 — 61
Lewisburg 3 3 8 9 — 25
n Lourdes Regional 57,
Northumberland Chr. 55
COAL TOWNSHIP — Hunter Reed had 20 points to lead three Lourdes Regional scorers in double figures, and the Red Raiders held off Northumberland Christian in a nonleague game.
Tyler Novak and Shaun Potter scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Lourdes. Reed added a team-best seven rebounds in the win.
Northumberland’s David King led all scorers with 26 points. He hit seven 3-pointers.
Lourdes Regional 57,
Northumberland Christian 55
Northumberland Christian 55
David King 8 3-4 26, Luke Snyder 3 0-0 6, Cole Knauss 6 0-0 16, Henry McElroy 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 3-4 55.
3-point goals: D. King 7, Knauss 3, McElroy.
Did not score: Josh King, Justin Ross.
Lourdes Regional 57
Casen Sandri 1 1-3 3, Hunter Reed 7 6-8 20, Tyler Novak 4 2-3 13, Shaun Potter 4 2-2 12, Joey Nguyen 1 0-2 3, Maxwell Reiprish 2 0-0 4, Alex Hughes 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 13-20 57.
3-point goals: Novak 3, Potter 2, Nguyen.
Did not score: Owen Sandri, Chris Feudale.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 10 24 7 14 — 55
Lourdes Regional 18 15 9 15 — 57
JV score: Northumberland Christian 53-26. High scorers: Northumberland Christian, Donnie Rager 18; Lourdes Regional, Alex Hughes 8.
n Mount Carmel 65,
Hughesville 54
MOUNT CARMEL — Michael Balichik and Pedro Feliciano combined to score 38 points in Mount Carmel’s HAC-II victory.
Balichik scored a game-high 22.
n Warrior Run 69,
Midd-West 50
MIDDLEBURG — Warrior Run pulled away to win the HAC-II matchup.