ANNVILLE — Jay Martin shattered Susquehanna University's single-game steals record, and the River Hawks ripped Lebanon Valley College for an 86-60 nonconference win Sunday afternoon.
Martin's 10 steals broke the program standard of seven held by three players and most recently matched in 1994. The senior guard's record-setting performance helped Susquehanna amass 21 steals overall, the most in a game since 2012.
Dominic Dunn scored a team-high 16 points, Lukas Yurasits and Howie Rankine each added 11, and the River Hawks (8-3) won their third consecutive game in the team's first action since Dec. 21.
Martin's previous single-game high for steals was six, set earlier this season at home against Lebanon Valley College (Nov. 16). His effort was also the best by a Landmark Conference player, surpassing the eight-steal game by Travis Farrell for Scranton against Goucher College in 2011. Martin also tied for the second-most steals in an NCAA Division III game this season, and matched the third-most in any division.
John Hendricks (1994), Gregg Allocco (1990) and Jack Esworthy (1983) were Susquehanna's previous record-holders.
Like the teams' previous meeting this season, points off turnovers were a major factor. Susquehanna had a 30-14 edge in that category.
The River Hawks' bench also was key, outscoring the Dutchmen reserves, 43-9.
Susquehanna never trailed after a layup by Danny Frauenheim on its first possession. Lebanon Valley College tied the game at 12 with 13:02 left in the first half, but River Hawks junior Wes Simons scored on the next possession, sparking a 9-2 run.
The River Hawks led by as many as 14 points on two occasions before settling for a 13-point lead (39-26) at halftime. The Dutchmen (5-6) slashed their deficit to three at the 14:47 mark of the second half, but SU responded with a 10-0 run bookended by Dunn and Cooper Haberern 3-pointers. The Hawks had a 13-0 spree punctuated by a Haberern dunk later in the half to lead 66-43.
Haberern finished with a career-high nine points. Steven Ressler also came off the bench to add nine points.
Collin Jones was 9-of-15 for LVC, registering 23 points and five rebounds in the loss. Peyton Lewis added 11 points.
Susquehanna 86, Lebanon Valley 60
Susquehanna (8-3) 86
Dominic Dunn 6-13 0-0 16, Lukas Yurasits 5-8 0-0 11, Jay Martin 3-6 1-2 7, Isaiah Oluajayi 3-5 0-0 6, Danny Frauenheim 1-5 1-2 3, Howie Rankine 3-5 5-7 11, Cooper Haberern 3-6 1-2 9, Steven Ressler 3-6 2-2 9, Quincy Haughton 2-4 2-2 7, Jack Van Syckle 1-1 1-2 3, Wes Simons 1-1 0-0 2, Pat Corbett 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Collins 1-1 0-2 2, Noah Klinewski 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Stoute 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 13-21 86.
Lebanon Valley (5-6) 60
Collin Jones 9-15 5-7 23, Payton Lewis 3-11 4-4 11, Zach Tucker 4-8 0-1 8, Jaylen Reichner 2-2 1-1 5, Ryan Harder 2-5 0-2 4, Braden Bohannon 2-3 0-0 5, AJ Catanzaro 2-4 0-1 4, Alec Singer 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0, Will Helton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 10-16 60.
Halftime: Susquehanna 39-26. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 9-29 (Dunn 4-8, Haberern 2-5, Haughton 1-2, Ressler 1-3, Yurasits 1-3, Martin 0-1, Corbett 0-1, Stoute 0-1, Rankine 0-2, Frauenheim 0-3); Lebanon Valley 2-10 (Bohannon 1-2, Lewis 1-4, Catanzaro 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Harder 0-2). Rebounds: Susquehanna 31 (Dunn 5, Oluajayi 5, Rankine 5); Lebanon Valley 35 (Tucker 7). Assists: Susquehanna 14 (Rankine 4); Lebanon Valley 12 (Tucker 4). Steals: Susquehanna 21 (Martin 10); Lebanon Valley 5 (Catanzaro 2). Blocked shots: Susquehanna 4 (four with 1); Lebanon Valley 3 (three with 1). Turnovers: Susquehanna 13, Lebanon Valley 27. Team fouls: Susquehanna 18, Lebanon Valley 20. Fouled out: Lebanon Valley, Catanzaro. A: 127.