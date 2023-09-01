MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg has had some prolific passers come through its program over the years. If Chad Martin, just a sophomore, turns in some more games like the one on Friday night against Central Columbia, he may go down as one of the greats in program history as well.
While that remains to be seen, there was no denying that Martin was on top of his game on Friday. Despite injuring his leg on defense early in the game and playing with a limp for much of the second half, Martin completed 29-of-35 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns, and Mifflinburg held off a late charge by the Blue Jays to come out with a 35-28 win and improve to 2-0.
“We were a little frustrated early on because he wasn’t taking what they were giving us and we weren’t executing the game plan. But the drive before the half, he started seeing it and doing good things and showed a lot of growth and then came out on the second half and really showed it,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. “We talked to our receivers at the half about which routes would work and Chad just got the ball out quicker as the game went on.”
In a game that featured more than 800 yards of offense, there were two sequences — one just before halftime and one right after — in which Mifflinburg answered touchdowns by Central with touchdowns of its own, and that likely was the difference in the game.
Central looked to have seized the momentum late in the second quarter as they forced Mifflinburg into a missed field goal with 1:15 remaining after the Wildcats had marched all the way to the Central 6-yard line.
On the first play of the Blue Jays’ ensuing drive, Caius Morrow hit Snavely down the left sideline for a 61-yard reception to flip the field, and two plays later, found Jaxson Hoffman in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown to give the Jays their first lead, 14-7, with under a minute to play in the half.
But from that point, Martin began to find his groove. He guided the Wildcats on a six-play, 64-yard drive, completing passes on all six plays, including a five-yard touchdown to Troy Dressler that tied the game with eight seconds left in the half and put a stop to any momentum Central thought it might have going into halftime.
The Blue Jays then took the second-half kickoff and got a nice 45-yard return by Eli Book to start on Mifflinburg’s half of the field. Morrow engineered a short six-play, 40-yard drive capped by Barron Oyar’s two-yard plunge into the end zone to give Central the lead back, 21-14.
But Mifflinburg once again had an answer, as Martin came out and completed three passes and got an assist from a pass interference penalty, to put the Wildcats right back in the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown pass to Sean Grodotzke.
The Wildcats then forced a three-and-out by Central, and then put together a longer drive — this one nine plays and 72 yards — once again capped by a Martin touchdown pass, this one 16 yards to his 6-foot-7 tight end, Kyler Troup, to put the Mifflinburg up 28-21 late in the third. Troup was a matchup nightmare for the Blue Jays all night long, as he hauled in nine passes for 113 yards and the score.
Though Troup was the biggest matchup problem for Central, he wasn’t the only one. Troy Dressler caught eight passes for 100 yards of his own, as Mifflinburg utilized its tall and lanky wide receivers on the outside all night, and Central was unable to find an answer.
“We’ve struggled to establish a running game so far, so we have to do what we can do and use what we got, and that’s exactly what we were doing,” said Dressler. “
“They have some real tall boys and they just threw it up there. It’s a tough play for a defensive back when a guy is that much taller, but hats off to them - they had a nice game plan and unfortunately, we came out on the short end,” said Central coach E.J. Smith.
After forcing Central to go three-and-out on its next drive following Troup’s touchdown, Mifflinburg made it three straight drives with touchdowns on its next drive, which went for eight plays and 82 yards and was capped by Martin’s fifth touchdown toss of the night, this one a short four-yarder to Jackson Griffith for his second touchdown catch of the night. A 25-yard reception by Troup and a 21-yard catch by Dressler on a third-and-10 play were the two big gainers on that drive.
Not discouraged, Central fought back and pulled to within a score on Morrow’s touchdown pass to Snavely with 31 seconds. left in the game. But the Blue Jays’ onside kick attempt went out of bounds to seal it.
“It was not our best defensive game at all. There were definitely some holes and we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Jason Dressler. “It wasn’t the prettiest, but the guys hung in there and kept battling.”
MIFFLINBURG 35, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 28
Central (0-2);0;14;7;7 — 28
Mifflinburg (2-0);7;7;14;7 — 35
First quarter
M: Jackson Griffith 29pass from Chad Martin (Herrera kick), 7:58
Second quarter
CC: Eli Book 58 pass from Caius Morrow (Blake kick), 8:50
CC: Jaxson Hoffman 19 pass from Morrow (Blake kick), 1:48
CC: Troy Dressler 5 pass from Martin (Herrera kick), 0:52
Third quarter
CC: Barron Oyar 2 run (Blake kick), 8:48
M: Sean Grodotzke 38 pass from Martin (Herrera kick), 7:54
M: Kyler Troup 16 pass from Martin (Herrera kick), 2:03
Fourth quarter
M: Jackson Griffith 4 pass from Martin (Herrera kick), 10:24
CC: Grant Snavely 41 pass from Morrow (Blake kick), 0:31.
Statistics
;CC;M
First downs;15;25
Rushes-yards;25-121;32-69
Passing yards;237;406
Passing;11-21-1;29-35-1
Fumbles-lost;3-1;2-1
Penalties-yards;11-80;7-78
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Central Columbia: Talon Piatt 9-57, Morrow 8-20, Aiden Huntington 7-42, Barron Oyar 1-2, TD; Mifflinburg: Radwil Susan 9-18, Grodotzke 8-25, Martin 8-1, Kaiden Kmett 4-11, Benjamin Reitz 2-5, TEAM 1-(-1)
PASSING: Central Columbia: Morrow 11-21-1, 237 yards, 3 TDs; Mifflinburg: Martin 29-35-1, 406 yards, 5 TDs
RECEIVING: Central Columbia: Book 4-100, TD, Snavely 2-102, TD, Jaxson Hoffman 2-28, Alex Zeisloft 1-11, Parker Day 1-0, Aiden Huntington 1-(-4); Mifflinburg: Troup 9-113, TD, Dressler 8-100, TD, Grodotzke 4-81, TD, Jackson Griffith, 4-67, 2 TDs, Landen Murray 1-24, Reitz 1-19, Kmett 1-1, Susan 1-1.