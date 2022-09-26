MANDATA — Alana Martz and her Line Mountain teammates buzzed around the cage Monday like angry hornets whose nest was kicked in the middle of the circle.
The Eagles were determined to end a six-game winless stretch in which they totaled just four goals, and they believed the key was being the first team to get on the scoreboard.
"It's been a challenge to score first, and then we would get angry because we were losing and we'd get down," said Martz, a senior midfielder. "The fact that we scored first this time made a big difference in our drive and our attitude."
Martz rifled in a pair of goals in the game's opening five minutes, and Line Mountain added another before the half to beat Midd-West, 3-0, in a nonleague game between District 4 Class A contenders.
"Hungry," said Eagles coach Maggie Fessler, whose team staunched a run of five losses by tying Benton on Thursday. "We had a lot of talks last week, a lot of decompressing, kind of re-adjusting and just getting everything back to Square One. We talked about going back to those basics, and that we have to play with an intensity from the start. They really took that to heart today and wanted to get ahead early and didn't want to be on the receiving end of that. So that made a huge difference."
Line Mountain (4-5-1) played as though any potential scoring opportunity might be its last, scrapping for possession in the circle with little regard for the number or proximity of the Mustangs' defenders.
The Eagles earned consecutive corners just 2 1/2 minutes in, and cashed in the second for a lead. Midd-West's Delaney Klingler blocked the first look, but the Eagles scrambled for possession and another chance. Taylor Rothermel controlled Brooke Barwick's insert a few feet outside the circle, and pushed the ball to Martz on the right side for a low and hard shot off the backboard.
Soon after, Line Mountain's pressure in the circle sprung Martz open for a shot from the right side of the circle that she whistled in for a 2-0 lead and her second multi-goal game of the season.
"The shots on cage were absolutely beautiful. I don't even think Paris (Seibel, the Mustangs' goalie) saw them coming. They were great shots," said Midd-West coach Jodie Sheaffer. "Two that quickly, definitely (is difficult to overcome), but we just didn't play today. Line Mountain came out to play and played well. Their passing and dribbling ... they controlled the game. They beat us to every ball."
Midd-West (6-3), which had won four consecutive games, was blanked for the third time this season. Eagles sophomore goalie Jasmine Schaffner, who started in place of injured freshman Miley Brezgel, made two saves in the shutout.
Both teams entered Monday's game ranked in the top six of the district power rankings. Despite its difficult recent stretch, Line Mountain was not far behind several teams with winning records such as the Mustangs, Lewisburg and Central Columbia. The Eagles lost to Tri-Valley League rivals Greenwood, Newport and Susquenita — as well as Selinsgrove and Wyoming Area in the Seals' Turf Fest tournament — before tying Benton, which ranks second in District 4 Class A at 7-1-1.
A win over third-ranked Midd-West was key before the TVL second-half cycle begins anew today with East Juniata and Greenwood visits on Thursday.
"You know when you play a Greenwood, when you play a Newport, a Selinsgrove, you know it's going to be a tough game. No matter what. No matter if it's a good year for them, bad year for them — physically and mentally it's going to be a tough game," said Fessler. "That was something we continued to remind ourselves. We're not going to lower our standards just because it's a tough game. We're just going to have to constantly adjust and keep persevering.
"For them to mentally bounce back and come out (Monday) and play strong in the beginning and get up early is huge."
Martz had a rocket drive late in the first half that hit Seibel between the "9" and "8" on her goalie jersey, but neither Barwick in front nor Maya Schlegel at the left post could control the rebound for a shot. Sarah Shupp and Lorna Oldt stepped to clear Rothermel's shot on the ensuing corner.
The Eagles had a series of four goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second quarter, scoring with 7:33 to play when Barwick followed up Martz's reverse-stick shot with an assist from Kaitlyn Kline. It was Barwick's team-high eighth goal.
"One thing that was drilled into our heads was to be in a completely different game when you hit the 25-yard line," said Martz.
Midd-West finished the half with a flourish, earning its only four penalty corners in a sequence that began with 3:14 left. Twice in the span, the Mustangs just missed finding Abby Benner's stick at the left post with bounding balls.
"We are at a disadvantage (on grass), however, we've got to learn to adapt to a grass field," said Sheaffer. "We did our practice on grass — we're going to have grass games — we've got to learn to adapt to them."
LINE MOUNTAIN 3, MIDD-WEST 0
First quarter
LM-Alana Martz (Taylor Rothermel), 11:38; LM-Martz, 10:07.
Second quarter
LM-Brooke Barwick (Kaitlyn Kline), 7:33.
Shots: LM 11-2. Corners: LM 12-4. Saves: Midd-West 8 (Paris Seibel); Line Mountain 2 (Jasmine Schaffner).