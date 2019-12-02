The Associated Press
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 22 points and backcourt mate Darryl Morsell helped fifth-ranked Maryland limit Marquette star Markus Howard to six points as the Terrapins remained unbeaten with an 84-63 victory over the Golden Eagles on Sunday in the championship game of the Orlando Invitational.
Howard scored a combined 91 points in his first two games of the eight-team tournament at Disney World.
n No. 22 Villanova 83,
LaSalle 72
VILLANOVA — Justin Moore had 25 points off the bench, Saddiq Bey scored 19, and Villanova beat La Salle.
WOMEN
n No. 11 UCLA 73,
Virginia 62
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Michaela Onyenwere had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Lauryn Miller also had a double-double, and No. 11 UCLA took control in the fourth quarter to beat Virginia.
n No. 12 N.C. State 76,
North Texas 65
HONOLULU — Elissa Cunane scored 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, and North Carolina State beat North Texas in a Rainbow Wahine Showdown.
The unbeaten Wolfpack (8-0) never trailed.
n No. 14 Kentucky 81,
Austin Peay 52
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard led a balanced attack with 14 points, and Kentucky cruised to a win over Austin Peay.
n No. 16 DePaul 70,
Northwestern 68
EVANSTON, Ill. — Sonya Morris’ short jumper in the final minute lifted DePaul to a victory over Northwestern, handing the Wildcats their first loss and giving Doug Bruno his 700th victory as the Blue Demons’ coach.
n No. 20 Tennessee 81,
Air Force 54
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell scored 18 points apiece and Tennessee remained unbeaten.