By Elton Hayes
No. 11 Northwestern’s women’s basketball program on Saturday defeated Illinois, 75-58, to claim a share of the regular-season Big Ten title, the first in 30 years for the Wildcats’ basketball program.
Northwestern finished the regular season 26-3 overall and 16-2 in Big Ten play.
After ending last season just one game shy of winning the Women’s NIT championship, Northwestern coach Joe McKeown said the experience set in motion a desire from his players to achieve even greater heights this year.
“Our bucket list (last year) didn’t include Toledo, Ohio, Harrisonburg, Virginia, Morgantown, West Virginia, and Tucson, Arizona,” McKeown told reporters on Saturday. “Four to six games on the road, what it did just bonded us… It really helped us. When they came back this summer and in the fall, they wanted to build off of that.”
Northwestern ended the year on a nine-game win streak.
No. 6 Maryland, which defeated Northwestern by nine points on Jan. 26, claimed the other half of the Big Ten regular-season title after beating Minnesota, 99-44, on Sunday. The Hawkeyes and Terrapins split contest this season as Iowa earned an 81-58 win on Dec. 31.
The Terrapins concluded the regular season at 25-4 overall and 16-2 in league play. Sunday’s win was Maryland’s 14th consecutive. Iowa was the last team to defeat the Terrapins, which happened on Jan. 9.
Maryland leads the conference at 83.7 points per game and paces the league with a plus-26.9 scoring margin.
The Big Ten tournament begins Wednesday in Indianapolis.
Proposed football
rules changes
Several rule changes could be coming to college football in 2020.
The most notable, perhaps, is a change that would affect players who are penalized for targeting. Under the current rules, players called for targeting must leave the field for the duration of a game. The new proposal would allow those players to remain on the sideline with their teammates after being disqualified from play.
Another proposed rule would increase referees’ time of jurisdiction to 90 minutes before kickoff. The current jurisdiction of time spans an hour before the start of the game. This rule would allow officials more time to monitor possible pregame altercations between teams.
Among the new proposals is one that would give officials no more than two minutes to review plays/ Also, players would have the option of wearing No. 0 to decrease the amount of duplicate-number jerseys per team.
The proposals will be submitted to the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which will meet about them on April 16.
The 2020 FBS season begins on Aug. 29.
Izzo wins 300th Big Ten game
No. 16 Michigan State (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) not only upset No. 9 Maryland on Saturday, but Spartans coach Tom Izzo won his 300th career Big Ten contest with the victory. Michigan State defeated Maryland, 78-66, last weekend in College Park.
Izzo, who improved to 10-6 against Maryland, joins former Indiana basketball coach Bobby Knight as league coaches who have accumulated 300 or more Big Ten wins.
“I’ve played in a lot of great places, but not many better than it was out there tonight,” Izzo told reporters after the game. “All you fans who were booing me, I give you a little respect, but that was a hell of an atmosphere. I thought my guys played extremely well.”
Michigan State under Izzo has rattled off nine straight 20-win seasons.
Maryland (23-6, 13-5 Big Ten) holds a one-game lead in the Big Ten standings to enter the final week of the regular season. Michigan State, Illinois and Wisconsin trail the Terrapins by one game.