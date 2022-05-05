KULPMONT — After giving up arguably the hardest-hit ball in Thursday's game against Mount Carmel, Southern Columbia senior Matt Masala had something of an epiphany.
The Red Tornadoes' Casen Sandri hammered a Masala pitch to deep left-center field that looked as though it might leave the Veterans Memorial Park field. Instead, it skipped under the fence for a two-run double that put the hosts ahead by three.
What happened next went a long way toward the Tigers being able to rally for an 8-6 win that clinched a district playoff berth and avenged a loss to Mount Carmel from two days earlier.
Nothing happened to Masala, the Tigers' right-hander who was saddled with six runs (three earned) on seven hits at that point in the fourth inning. He wasn't taken out of the game. Heck, he wasn't even visited on the mound.
Southern Columbia's coaches made their trust in him clear earlier in the game, and they reinforced it with not so much as a blink when Sandri's smash put the Red Tornadoes in front 6-3.
Masala hadn't faced fewer than six batters in any inning before he retired nine in row from the fourth through sixth innings. The Tigers gave him the lead with a four-run fifth, and Masala punctuated his string of nine outs by striking out Sandri. Connor Dunkelberger pitched a scoreless seventh for the save, his leadoff walk erased by a double-play ball.
"I was hitting my spots — finally — toward the end, and my cutter was working pretty good. And we finally got the bats going at the end," said Masala. "It was a big to come back against our rivals and clinch playoffs. After they did it to us a couple days ago, it was just a good feeling to come back and win."
Southern Columbia (10-5 overall, 8-5 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II) halted Mount Carmel's four-game win streak, which included Tuesday's 11-7 victory in Catawissa. The Red Tornadoes (10-6, 8-6) hadn't lost since April 25.
"Early on we got to (Masala), and then he kind of settled in, found his groove, and baseballs that we were hitting were finding their players," said Mount Carmel coach Brenton Eades. "He battled. He grinded it out on the mound and kept his team in the game. He did his job."
The Red Tornadoes put their leadoff batter on base in each of the first four innings. All of them scored, in addition to an extra run in the second and fourth, which built the 6-3 lead.
"It was kinda tough," Masala said. "Having them lead off to the start the inning with no outs, it's kinda rough to come back and shut them down the rest of the inning. The top of their lineup was hitting pretty good, but we were able to battle back."
Damen Milewski turned a leadoff single into a 1-0 lead in the first with the help of a two-out error. In the home second, a leadoff walk to Gavin Lasko and Evan Bronkoski's single led to two runs when a sacrifice bunt was misplayed. An RBI groundout later in the second put the Tigers down 3-1 on unearned runs, and pitching coach Dave Langton, a former Mount Carmel standout, went to the hill.
"Matt's been throwing well for us all year, so it was just to say, 'Calm down.' He knew he didn't have his best stuff and wasn't throwing well at the time, but it happens," said Southern coach Mike Myers. "I could tell he was getting a little frustrated, so we talked to him a little bit and told him to relax and stay confident in his pitches.
"That's a good-hitting lineup, and he battled and did a great job."
The Tigers scratched across single runs against Red Tornadoes righty Drew Yagodzinskie in the second, third and fourth innings. The freshman stranded six runners on base in that span, keeping the bases loaded in Southern's third.
Yagodzinskie neared his pitch count after four innings, and Mount Carmel turned to sophomore lefty Jonas Bettleyon in the fifth. Masala and Gatlin Hovenstine greeted the reliever with consecutive singles, kicking off a remarkable stretch in which the Tigers went 8-for-11 at the plate before Bettleyon was lifted with Southern up 8-6.
"I think he was just leaving the ball up (in the strike zone). Everything they hit was belt-high or higher. Against a team like that, you can't do that," said Eades. "Nine times out of 10 he comes out and throws well; he was leading the team in ERA coming into the game. So, for one inning, to give up that many hits, that commends Southern Columbia and what they did at the plate."
The last three batters in the Tigers' order — senior Ethan Roughton, sophomore Hunter Sharrow and junior Dunkleberger — were key to their four-run fifth. Roughton lined a one-out single to left field to fill the bases; Sharrow ripped a two-run double into the left-field corner; and Dunkelberger pulled an RBI single through the right side of the infield for a 7-6 lead.
"I honestly think that Hunter and Connor coming through really showed my seniors that we've got a good chance," said Myers. "That was a big sequence."
Hovenstine, who went 3-for-3, drove in Southern's final run with a single that chased Bettleyon, leaving two runners on base with no outs in the sixth. Sandri, an Indiana (Pa.) recruit, made his third pitching appearance of the season, and, after walking his first batter to load the bases, he retired six Tigers in a row — four by strikeout — to maintain the 8-6 score.
"We brought him in to hold us where we were, and hopefully we could gain traction and take the win," said Eades. "He held us there. We just didn't do our jobs at the plate and score runs when we needed to."
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 8, MOUNT CARMEL 6
Southern Columbia;011;141;0 — 8-12-3
Mount Carmel;121;200;0 — 6-7-1
Matt Masala, Connor Dunkelberger (7) and Owen Sosnoski. Drew Yagodzinskie, Jonas Bettleyon (5), Casen Sandri (6) and Gavin Lasko,
WP: Masala. LP: Bettleyon. S: Dunkelberger.
Southern Columbia: Jake Cambria 2 runs; Mike Zsido 1-for-4, RBI; Sosnoski 2-for-5, run, RBI; Masala 2-for-4, run; Gatlin Hovenstine 3-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Ethan Roughton 1-for-3, run; Hunter Sharrow 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Dunkelberger 2-for-4, 2 RBIs.
Mount Carmel: Damen Milewski 1-for-3, 2 runs; Julien Stellar 1-for-4, run, RBI; Sandri 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Colin Lokitis 2-for-2, run; Yagodzinskie 1-for-4, double, RBI; Evan Bronkoski 1-for-3, run.