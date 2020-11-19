The biggest impact to come out of Wednesday’s PIAA board of directors meeting is whether players will need to wear masks this weekend in the state soccer and football playoffs.
On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued more restrictive mandates on wearing masks in response to record-breaking numbers of positive COVID-19 cases across the state.
Dr. Rachel Levine, the state’s health secretary, said that masks are to be worn anytime someone leaves their home.
“We must all be diligent at wearing masks all of the time,” she said.
After the PIAA’s monthly board of control meeting, executive director Robert Lombardi said each school should be in contact with their solicitor to decide whether they may fit into an exception that would alleviate their requirement to wear masks during competition.
“Each school should make their own individual assessment and determination in deciding whether their teams might fit into an exception,” Lombardi said. “Each school has its own health and safety plan, and they know best the condition of each of their individual student-athletes.”
Lombardi said the PIAA’s sports medicine committee expressed concern about getting proper levels of oxygen while wearing masks during competition and exercise.
He noted a couple of exceptions in the state mask-wearing mandate, including one being “If wearing a face covering would either cause a medical condition, or exacerbate an existing one, including respiratory issues that impede breathing, a mental health condition or a disability.”
“That’s why the board felt these assessments should be done by each school,” Lombardi said. “An exception might be if a mask creates an unsafe condition of an individual athlete. If an athlete has some sort of respiratory condition or activity-induced asthma, you could see some members of one team wear masks and others may not.”
Lombardi was asked if he sought further guidance from the department of health on the issue, and said he did, but received no response.
Danville, which plays Wyomissing on Saturday in the Class 3A football playoffs, said it plans to have gaiters on hand for the players.
“Right now, we are waiting for guidance,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “I told the kids that if the helmets are off, the gaiters have to be on. What happens when the helmets are on is going to be up to the PIAA.”
The first day of PIAA winter practice is set for Friday for boys and girls basketball, swimming, wrestling, indoor track and field, competitive spirit, gymnastics and rifle.
On another coronavirus-related matter, the PIAA couldn’t come to an agreement on a provision that would require teams to have a minimum of three days of practice to resume their games after a stoppage.
All programs must complete 15 days of preseason practice before beginning play. Once that requirement is met, some want teams to be able to play immediately after a coronavirus-related stoppage. Since the PIAA couldn’t agree on the provision, the three-practice rule after a stoppage remains in place. That provision will be revised at the PIAA’s Dec. 9 meeting.
The meeting also passed more rules on how sports will be contested. Most of the new rules came in wrestling, but the biggest is whether to have just eight wrestlers per each weight class for tournaments.
Swimming and diving, competitive spirit, gymnastics will all be allowed to host virtual meets where schools compete in their own facilities and swap scores and times over an internet program.
Lombardi also mentioned smaller state tournaments and meets for all of the winter sports, but the PIAA has yet to determine fields for the winter sports.
