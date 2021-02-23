Valley wrestlers who made it into the Class 3A Northwest Regional in the past found making it to Hershey for the state tournament a daunting task.
Getting out of the regional in Altoona on Saturday promises to be as tough as ever for the locals. But even that will not get them to Hershey.
As another fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, only two will advance from Altoona, and they will first have to qualify the following weekend out of Super Regional. The top four from there will make it to what has been reduced to an eight-man bracket for the state tournament.
Only six locals, all from Selinsgrove, are qualified to compete in the regional. Williamsport moved eight wrestlers to this weekend, but the other District 4 team, Shikellamy, was shut out in last week’s District 4/9 tournament.
Leading the way for the Seals is a former state champion and two-time medalist Nate Schon, who is ranked No. 1 in the state by PA Power Wrestling at 285 pounds. The returning state silver medalist and three-time state qualifier is 32-0 this season.
Also heading to Altoona this week are freshman Ryan Gavason (113), 18-9; junior Aiden Gaugler (132), 29-4; senior Coy Bastian (160), 27-3; sophomore Steven Miller (189), 29-6; and senior Ryan Aument (215), 20-6.
Schon opens with a quarterfinal bout versus General McLane sophomore Wilson Spires (16-6). His probable semifinal opponent would be junior Hamadi Muhina, of Brashear, who comes in at 4-0.
Gavason’s quarterfinal opponent will be junior Jacob Van Dee (8-0), of Erie Cathedral Prep, a returning PIAA silver medalist, ranked No. 3 in the state.
Gaugler will first face State College freshman Pierson Manville (15-1), ranked No. 6 in the state. Gaugler, 86-24 in his career, is seeking his first state berth.
Bastian, a three-time state qualifier ranked No. 5, is set to take on No. 21 Kelyn Blossey (8-4), a junior from Erie Cathedral Prep. If he wins, he will get Bellefonte senior Ethan Richner, No. 4. Richner, 17-0 (115-19 career), has a bye in the quarters. Richner was sixth in the state as a sophomore and is a two-time state qualifier.
Miller gets Meadville junior Griffin Buzzell (9-0) in the quarters and would probably then meet No 6 Ethan Rossman (16-1), a Bellefonte senior, in the semis. Rossman, 103-28, is a two-time state qualifier.
Aument, 82-56 career and a returning state qualifier, is ranked No. 14. He opens with Erie Cathedral Prep senior John Campbell (11-0).
Five of the 21 teams in the tournament are ranked in the top 25 in the state, led by Cathedral Prep at No. 6. The Seals ran No. 19.