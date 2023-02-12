The Daily Item
The three local high school conferences have set pairings for both the boy’s and girl’s basketball championships this week.
The Heartland Athletic Conference Championships will take place Wednesday through Friday at Phil Lockcuff Field House in Shikellamy High School. Boys action will tip off on Wednesday when Central Mountain will take on Loyalsock at 6 p.m. In the nightcap, Danville and Shamokin will battle it out at 7:30 p.m. The Ironmen and the Indians will play each other two days before that in the regular season finale for both teams. The Ironmen last won the conference tournament in 2020 while the Indians haven’t won it since 2016.
The girls’ tournament will start on Thursday with Mount Carmel taking on Jersey Shore at 6 p.m. After that, Central Columbia will play Bloomsburg. The winners of each of the four games will move on to their respective championship games on Friday.
The HAC girls final starts at 6 on Friday, followed by the boys’ game.
In the Tri-Valley League, the tournaments for both boys and girls will begin on Tuesday. In the boys’ bracket, No. 1 seed Greenwood will host No. 4 seed Saint Joseph’s Catholic while No. 3 seed East Juniata will play at No. 2 seed Halifax. Greenwood (21-1, 13-0) won the West Division while Halifax (16-6, 11-2) claimed the East Division. East Juniata is the defending TVAA champion.
In the girls’ tournament, No. 1 seed Susquenita hosts No. 4 seed Upper Dauphin while No. 3 seed Millersburg plays at No. 2 seed Juniata. Susquenita (16-6, 11-2) won the East Division while Juniata (11-11, 8-5) were champions of the West Division. The winners of each of the four games will play in their respective championship games on Thursday.
In the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association, both the boys’ and girls’ tournaments will take place Thursday through Saturday at Northumberland Christian School. In the girls’ quarterfinal round, Belleville Mennonite School and DuBois Christian School will battle it out at 3 p.m. The winner will take on Meadowbrook Christian School in the semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Lions earned a bye after finishing in first place in the East Division.
In the other quarterfinal game, Northumberland Christian School will take on Calvary Christian Academy at 6:30 p.m. The winner will get to play Johnstown Christian School in the semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. Johnstown earned a bye in the quarterfinals after winning the West Division. The ACAA championship will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m.
On the boys’ side, Grace Prep and Huntingdon Christian Academy will play each other in the quarterfinal round on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The winner will take on Northumberland Christian School on Friday in the semifinals at 8 p.m. The Warriors earned a bye in the quarterfinals after earning the top seed in the East Division.
In the other quarterfinal matchup, Columbia County Christian School will play Calvary Christian Academy at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The winner will advance to Friday’s semifinal game against Centre County Christian Academy, which earned first place in the West Division. The championship game will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m.