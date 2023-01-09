HIGH SCHOOL

Standings

(Through Saturday)

Heartland Athletic Conference

Division I

Team (overall) W L

Central Mountain (5-0) 4 0

Shikellamy (7-1) 3 1

Williamsport (1-2) 1 2

Milton (8-5) 0 1

Selinsgrove (0-1) 0 1

Jersey Shore (4-5) 0 3

Division II

Team (overall) W L

Montoursville (7-2) 3 0

Danville (6-1) 1 0

Midd-West (1-0) 1 0

Lewisburg (5-3) 1 1

Mifflinburg (2-6) 1 1

Central Columbia (2-8) 1 3

Division III

Team (overall) W L

Hughesville (4-3) 1 0

Southern Columbia (6-1) 0 0

Mount Carmel (5-3) 0 0

Warrior Run (2-1) 0 0

Bloomsburg (1-7) 0 0

Loyalsock (2-6) 0 1

TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE

Team (overall) W L

Juniata (9-4) 3 0

Newport (5-7) 4 0

Upper Dauphin (7-2) 1 2

Line Mountain (2-6) 1 2

Susquenita (4-6) 1 3

Halifax (0-5) 0 3

