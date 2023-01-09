HIGH SCHOOL
Standings
(Through Saturday)
Heartland Athletic Conference
Division I
Team (overall) W L
Central Mountain (5-0) 4 0
Shikellamy (7-1) 3 1
Williamsport (1-2) 1 2
Milton (8-5) 0 1
Selinsgrove (0-1) 0 1
Jersey Shore (4-5) 0 3
Division II
Team (overall) W L
Montoursville (7-2) 3 0
Danville (6-1) 1 0
Midd-West (1-0) 1 0
Lewisburg (5-3) 1 1
Mifflinburg (2-6) 1 1
Central Columbia (2-8) 1 3
Division III
Team (overall) W L
Hughesville (4-3) 1 0
Southern Columbia (6-1) 0 0
Mount Carmel (5-3) 0 0
Warrior Run (2-1) 0 0
Bloomsburg (1-7) 0 0
Loyalsock (2-6) 0 1
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
Team (overall) W L
Juniata (9-4) 3 0
Newport (5-7) 4 0
Upper Dauphin (7-2) 1 2
Line Mountain (2-6) 1 2
Susquenita (4-6) 1 3
Halifax (0-5) 0 3