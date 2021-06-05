WILLIAMSPORT — To a player, all three Line Mountain fielders heard the Wyalusing coach tell his baserunner the ball off Hailey Jane's bat was falling in for a base hit during the sixth inning of Saturday's District 4 Class 2A championship game.
"I was really running in for it," Line Mountain center fielder Emily Gonsar said. "I heard their coach say it was falling in."
Was the coach simply wishing? Possibly.
However if the Rams were to rally against Line Mountain ace Kya Matter, Wyalusing had to make something happen.
However, when sophomore shortstop Brooke Novinger heard the coach say the hit was falling in, she took it as a personal challenge.
"I heard the coach say, 'That's falling,'" Novinger said. "I thought, 'No, it's not.'''
Novinger made the defensive play of the game in the top of the sixth — backing up another Matter gem — as the Eagles won their second straight District 4 title, 2-1.
Line Mountain now has back-to-back district and league championships, quite an accomplishment for a program that hadn't had won either in his history.
"We certainly tried not to make a big deal about it, but it's been a goal since the beginning of the season, since we get together before the season," Line Mountain coach Butch Fessler said. "We wanted to add another year to the (softball) banner that WE put in the gymnasium."
And Novinger's play was a huge factor. The sophomore's throwin error was the reason that Wyalusing leadoff hitter Laci Norton was on base.
"I almost felt like I could cry," Novinger said.
That brought Jane to the plate with one out. She had accounted for the only run for the Rams. Her double in the fourth inning drove in Norton — who had been hit by a pitch — all the way from first.
"We play solid defense. Errors are going to happen," Fessler said. "I knew we'd bounce back."
Jane got enough of a pitch that Novinger — playing even with the second base bag — turned and ran with her back to home plate. She made a great over-the-shoulder catch for the second out of the inning.
With Norton and the Rams thinking the ball was dropping, she was on second base when Novinger turned around.
"I thought she'd be closer (to first base), and I saw her where she was," Novinger said. "I thought, 'I am getting her out.'"
Gonsar added: "It really felt like it told us that we had this. It just really fired us up after that play."
Matter was perfect through the first three innings, before hitting Norton and allowing Jane's double. She struck out the next three hitters to end the threat, and the error was the only other baserunner the Rams had.
She struck out 15 and didn't walk a hitter. The senior — headed for the University of Maryland-Baltime County — reached another level after Wyalusing scored.
"I felt like I got a second wind," Matter said. "It was a one-run lead and there wasn't much room for a mistake."
Line Mountain put the ball in play against Jane — the Rams' ace who they beat in the 2019 championship game as well — but only touched her for any runs in the third inning.
Gonsar tripled to right-center field to open the inning.
"I know I'm not the fastest on the team. I saw (Fessler) bringing me to third, and I saw the ball out of the corner of my eye," Gonsar said. "I thought, 'Oh, gosh, this is going to give me a heart attack.' I just went for it.
"It's all-or-nothing in districts."
It was especially sweet for Gonsar, who hadn't had a hit in the last five games for the Eagles.
"I've been in a slump, a lot," Gonsar said. "I was just looking for something I liked in my zone."
Matter followed with an RBI double for a 1-0 lead. Novinger bunted, and reached when Matter beat the throw to third.
Novinger took second, before Jane got a popout and strikeout. A wild pitch allowed Matter to score for a 2-0 lead.
The Eagles (19-3) advance to the PIAA Tournament. Line Mountain will face District 2 champion Elk Lake (12-1) at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Tunkhannock High School.
Wyalusing (12-10) advances to the state tournament as well. They will face District 6 champion Mount Union at Mount Aloysius College at noon on Monday.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Elm Park, Williamsport
LINE MOUNTAIN 2, WYALUSING 1
Wyalusing;000;100;0 — 0-1-0
Line Mountain;002;000;x — 2-3-1
Hailey Jane and London Edwards. Kya Matter and Kylie Klinger.
WP: Matter; LP: Jane.
Wyalusing: Jane, 1-for-3, double, RBI.
Line Mountain: Matter, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Klinger, 1-for-3, triple; Emily Gonsar, 1-for-2, triple, run.