MILLERSBURG — Ava Matter's goal with 10 minutes to play was the difference for Millersburg in a 1-0 win over West Perry in Tuesday's District 3 Class 2A first-round girls soccer game.
The Indians (14-4-1), who generated four shots on goal, broke through at the 10:12 mark of the second half when Jana Strait set up Matter.
Avah Koppenhaver made three saves for seventh-seeded Millersburg, which plays at No. 2 Wyomissing (16-1) on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the quarterfinals.
Millersburg's boys team (13-5-1), seeded No. 9, dropped its Class 2A first-round game at eighth-seeded Oley Valley, 5-0.
District III Class 2A First Round
Millersburg 1, West Perry 0
Second half
M-Ava Matter (Jana Strait), 10:12.
Shots: M 4-3. Corners: WP 9-1. Saves: Millersburg 3 (Avah Koppenhaver); West Perry 3.