The Daily Item
MANDATA — Kya Matter scattered two hits and struck out 16, while scoring the lone run of the game in the bottom of the first as Line Mountain knocked off Millersburg, 1-0, in Tri-Valley League softball action on Friday.
Matter led off the bottom of the first with a triple, and scored on Brooke Novinger’s bunt. Cassie Laudenslager followed with a single, and eventually reached third, but failed to score.
Line Mountain got just one more runner into scoring position in the final six innings against Millersburg pitcher Keirstyn Smith. She finished with five strikeouts and zero walks.
Smith was the lone Millersburg runner to reach scoring position when she tripled to lead off the second inning, but Matter struck out the next three hitters to end the threat.
Matter allowed one more hit, a single in the fourth inning, but no other Indians runner advanced past first.
Line Mountain improves to 5-2 overall, 4-1 TVL. Millersburg drops to 5-3, 4-3.
Line Mountain 1, Millersburg 0
Millersburg 000 000 0 — 0-2-2
Line Mountain 100 000 x — 1-4-0
Keirstyn Smith and Hayley Baker. Kya Matter and Kylie Klinger.
WP: Matter; LP: Smith.
Line Mountain: Matter, triple, run; Klinger, 2-for-3.
East Juniata 15, St. Joseph’s 0 (5 inn.)
BOALSBURG — Alyssa Robinson had three hits and knocked in four runs as the Tigers picked up the nonleague victory.
Brooke Watts struck out eight in the victory as East Juniata won its third straight game, and improved to 4-2 on the season.
East Juniata 15, St. Joseph’s 0
East Juniata 203 37 — 15-6-0
St. Joseph’s 000 00 — 0-2-0
WP: Watts; LP: Wolf.
East Juniata: Annika Martin 1-for-3, RBI; Carlee Barrick, 1-for-2, double, 3 RBIs; Alyssa Robinson, 3-for-3, triple, 4 RBIs; Macy Buskey 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
St. Joseph’s: Rose, 2-for-2, 2 doubles.
Montgomery 12, Warrior Run 0 (6 inn.)
TURBOTVILLE — Faith Persing struck out 13 in a no-hitter as the Red Raiders rolled to the nonleague softball win.
The Red Raiders (5-0) hit three homers in the victory. Persing, Taylor McRae and Jenna Waring all went deep.
Warrior Run drops to 2-4.
Montgomery 12, Warrior Run 0 (6 inn.)
Montgomery 000 723 — 12-10-1
Warrior Run 000 000 — 0-0-3
Faith Persing and Kaitlyn Raemsch. Valandra McHenry, Kaelyn Watson (5) and Emma Kaufman.
WP: Persing; LP: McHenry.
Montgomery: Persing, 2-for-4, homer (4th, one on), 2 RBIs; Taylor McRae, 2-for-4, double, homer (4th, one on); Jenna Waring 2-for-3, homer (6th, two on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sammi Ulrich 1-for-3, double, 3 RBIs.