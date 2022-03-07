The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Auston Matthews became the first player to score 40 goals this season, Petr Mrazek made 31 saves, and the Toronto Maple Leafs held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Monday night.
Matthews and linemates Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting each had a goal and an assist as Toronto snapped a two-game losing streak. T.J. Brodie had two assists.
Avalanche 5, Islanders 4
NEW YORK — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, and Colorado held off New York to snap a two-game skid.
J.T. Compher and Devon Toews also scored for the Avalanche.
Panthers 6, Sabres 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists, and Florida won its third straight game.
Anthony Duclair added a goal and an assist. Noel Acciari, Carter Verhaeghe, and Patric Hornqvist also scored during a four-goal second period.
Kings 3, Bruins 2 OT
BOSTON — Trevor Moore tied the game with 26 seconds left in regulation, and Andreas Athanasiou scored on a breakaway in overtime to lead Los Angeles.
Boston never trailed in regulation, taking a 2-1 lead into the third period thanks to a goal and an assist from Craig Smith.