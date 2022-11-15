The Associated Press
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 21, and the Dallas Mavericks held on for a 103-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers after blowing a 25-point lead Tuesday night.
Reggie Bullock broke out of a shooting slump with four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including two in a row to put Dallas ahead for good at 99-93 with less than two minutes remaining.
Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102
NEW ORLEANS — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter, and New Orleans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat Memphis.
McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games.