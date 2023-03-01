The Associated Press
MIAMI — Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points, James Harden added 23, and the Philadelphia 76ers took control early on the way to a 119-96 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
Tobias Harris scored 18 points, while Paul Reed had 16 points, 14 rebounds and was plus-26 in 29 minutes for the 76ers, who played without All-Star center Joel Embiid – out with left foot soreness. The 76ers are 9-4 when Embiid doesn’t play this season.
Bam Adebayo scored 20 for the Heat, who beat Philadelphia on the road Monday but trailed by as many as 25 in the rematch at home. Jimmy Butler scored 16 for Miami before leaving in the fourth quarter with right knee soreness.
Philadelphia was 15 for 39 on 3’s; Miami — the NBA’s lowest-scoring team — was 7 for 29.
Pistons 117, Bulls 115
DETROIT — Zach LaVine scored 41 points, and Detroit called one too many timeouts, helping Chicago hold on for a win.
The Pistons were trailing by two points with 9.7 seconds left when they called a second straight timeout — one more than they had — to trigger a technical foul that gave LaVine a free throw that he made.
DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, including two at the line on the extra possession the Pistons gave the Bulls to help seal their 14th straight win in the series.
Chicago led Detroit by at least 15 points in each of the first three quarters, and by as much as 21 in a game that suddenly got close in the final minutes.
The Pistons pulled into a tie three times in the final 3:04, but couldn’t stop LaVine from driving into the lane and drawing a foul with 48.9 seconds left that gave him two free throws that he made to restore a two-point lead.
Chicago’s Coby White had 14 points, Nikola Vucevic scored 12 points and Patrick Williams added 11.
Suns 105, Hornets 91
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Durant scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in his Suns debut, helping Phoenix snap Charlotte’s five-game winning streak.
Devin Booker scored 37 points, and Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 16 rebounds in the Suns’ seventh victory in 10 games. Chris Paul added 11 assists.
Durant also grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots in 27 minutes.