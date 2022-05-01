What do you think of when you think about the month of May? I don't know about you, but for me and many other anglers residing here in the Susquehanna Valley, the answer is crappies.
With waters warming, schools of both black and white crappies will begin feeding heavily as they begin migrating into shallow water where they will eventually choose spawning areas.
Referred to by many nicknames depending on the part of the nation you come from, crappies may be known as calicos, paper mouths, specks, or a number of other local monikers. No matter what you choose to call this feisty panfish, anglers everywhere agree they are one of the tastiest fresh-water fish to swim. With firm white flesh, the crappie is a favorite of cooks and diners alike. Lightly floured and fried, served with a side of French fries and your favorite condiments, and you have a simple meal thatís unbeatable for its delicate, mild taste. Donít have potatoes? Try serving the fish with fried summer squash.
Locally, most crappies creeled probably run 8 to 10 inches in length, though bigger fish are out there. My personal best pushed the tape out to the 16-inch mark, though I know of other larger fish occasionally being taken.
A schooling fish by nature, once one fish is landed itís wise to continue casting to the same area, as odds are good of landing additional fish. Local hot spots include Walker Lake, Faylor Lake, Lake Howard and Lake Chillisquaque. Before fishing for crappies be sure to consult your regulations booklet as limits and size restrictions may vary.
Crappies can be taken on a wide variety of both natural and artificial. The most popular natural bait is by far small minnows. Possessing a rather large mouth in comparison to their body size, a crappie can easily inhale a shiner or fathead minnow. Red worms, mealworms, wax worms, crickets and a number of other natural baits will all entice fish when conditions are right.
While natural baits are certainly effective, many anglers choose to fish with artificials. Local favorites include small curly tail plastics, feather or hair jigs, safety pin baits, small crankbaits and in-line spinners. To a lesser extent, hand-tied flies will also work, with streamers and wets taking more fish than drys, as crappies are more opt to feed below the surface.
As are most panfish, the crappie is a prolific breeder making it a very harvestable species. Under-fishing can prove as big a problem as over-fishing depending upon the waterway and the availability of forage for growing fish. With this in mind, an angler need not feel guilty about occasionally creeling a few fish for the pan.
Once a fish of the south, the crappie can now be found in more waterways than ever before. Due to its popularity with anglers, many small farm ponds now have a resident fish population. While they can be a challenge to locate, the Susquehanna River also offers good crappie fishing to the knowledgeable angler. The trick to fishing the river is knowing where to seek out this highly desirable species. Look for areas near shore, offering spawning cover such as sunken timber or rocky shelves. Island areas are well worth exploring when seeking fish during the spring spawning period. After the spawn, most fish will return to deeper, more secluded areas, making them difficult to locate.