Here in Central Pennsylvania, the month of April means trout fishing. The month of May means it is time to pursue both the black and the white crappie.
As waters continue to warm, local crappie populations will begin feeding heavily and continue to do so until after spawning. Many Central Pennsylvania anglers consider May and June to be the most productive fishing months of the year. While this is debatable, the act of spawning brings fish to shoreline locations where they are easily discovered, allowing anglers to concentrate their efforts where they will be the most productive.
Hands down, the No. 1 live bait for spring crappies would be minnows. Anglers can also expect to take fish on worms and small grubs such as meal worms, butter worms and wax worms.
When it comes to artificials, my personal favorite would be a small jig head with a curly-tail grub. Both yellow and white are colors worth trying. Small hair jigs, spinner baits and smaller crankbaits can all be productive lures when trying to entice crappies.
Good places to look for fish include submerged timber, boat docks, rocky areas and along the edge of weed lines. Before waters warm, concentrate in deeper areas. During the actual spawn, fish will often be in very shallow water. After the height of the nesting time has passed, once again try deeper waters where the fish can be found pursuing minnows.
Being a panfish, crappies are prolific spawners, meaning that a population of fish can actually benefit by having some individuals creeled. Left alone, crappies can over-populate a waterway and become stunted due to a lack of food.
The crappie could very well be rated as the No. 1 food fish for our area. The flesh is firm, snow-white and simply delicious. I would suggest filleting and skinning fish, though a few individuals will simply dress and scale their catch.
Crappies can be prepared in many ways including simply pan-frying with a coating of flour, breaded with batter and deep-fried, baked, or even poached and then used in casseroles. One such casserole I enjoy is very similar to the standard tuna and noodles. Simply bake the cooked flaked fish with noodles in a mixture of cheese and cream of mushroom soup for a hearty meal enjoyed by the entire family.
Should you get lucky and catch either a black or white crappie, continue to cast to the same location. Crappies often travel in schools, and locating one fish could mean you are in casting distance of many others.
Local hot spots for finding crappies include Walker Lake, Rose Valley Lake, Faylor Lake and Lake Chillisquaque. The Susquehanna River also holds crappies, though they may be difficult to locate. Though once found, the fishing can be fast and furious.
Once the darling of the southern states, since its introduction to Pennsylvania, the crappie has become highly sought-after and very much enjoyed species to pursue. Isn’t it time you give crappie fishing a try? Be sure to check your Rules and Regulations Summary as both size and creel limits may vary depending on your location.