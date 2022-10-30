The Associated Press
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years.
McCaffrey threw a 34-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the first half, caught a TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter and then put the Niners in control with a TD run early in the fourth quarter of their eighth consecutive regular-season victory over their NFC West rivals.
Cowboys 49, Bears 29
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Micah Parsons returned a fumble for his first NFL score.
Tony Pollard ran for 131 yards and three TDs with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by a right knee injury. Parsons returned a fumble 36 yards for a score after Chicago QB Justin Fields jumped over the star linebacker instead of touching him down.
Seahawks 27, Giants 13
SEATTLE — Tyler Lockett caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 9:18 left, and the Seahawks won their third straight.
The only matchup of teams with winning records in the NFL this week was a slugfest until the fourth quarter. That’s when Lockett made up for two big mistakes earlier in the game and Seattle rookie running back Kenneth Walker III finally broke free, helping the surprising Seahawks stay atop the NFC West at 5-3.
New York saw its four-game win streak snapped entering its bye week and fell to 6-2, losing ground to undefeated Philadelphia in the NFC East.
Vikings 34, Cardinals 26
MINNEAPOLIS — Za’Darius Smith had three sacks to help Minnesota’s defense hang on against Kyler Murray as the Vikings beat the Cardinals for their fifth consecutive victory.
Dalvin Cook rushed for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown and Kirk Cousins passed for two scores and ran for another for the Vikings. They moved to 6-1 and stayed unbeaten at home in coach Kevin O’Connell’s rookie year.
Titans 17, Texans 10
HOUSTON — Derrick Henry dominated the Texans ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns to carry the Titans.
It was Henry’s fourth straight 200-yard game against the Texans, making him the first player in NFL history to have at least 150 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in four consecutive games against the same opponent. The 28-year-old has six 200-yard games in his career, tying O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for the most in NFL history.
Falcons 37, Panthers 34
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo booted a 41-yard field goal in overtime after the Panthers missed a pair of kicks that could have won the game.
The teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 3:06 of regulation before a silly penalty by the Panthers’ D.J. Moore opened the door for the Falcons to pull it out. Moore hauled in a 62-yard touchdown pass from P.J. Walker with 12 seconds left, but his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the extra point to a 48-yard attempt. Eddy Piñeiro missed it, then missed a game-winning try in overtime from 32 yards.
Saints 24, Raiders 0
NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara scored his first three touchdowns of the season, and the Saints shut out the Raiders.
Kamara converted short receptions into touchdowns of 36 and 16 yards. He also rushed for a 3-yard score. Andy Dalton justified the Saints’ decision to start him for a fifth straight game instead of going back to Jameis Winston. Dalton was 22 of 30 for 229 yards and two TDs.
Patriots 22, Jets 17
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. Bill Belichick passed George Halas for second place on the NFL’s career coaching victories list and the Patriots continued their mastery of the Jets by beating them for the 13th straight time.
Devin McCourty had two of the Patriots’ three interceptions of Zach Wilson. Nick Folk kicked five field goals against his former team, and Belichick’s bunch ended the Jets’ four-game winning streak. Belichick got win No. 325 and now trails only Don Shula, who had 347.
Dolphins 31, Lions 27
DETROIT — Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead, 11-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter, capping the Dolphins’ rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit.
The Dolphins have won two straight since Tagovailoa returned from a concussion. The Lions have lost five in a row. Detroit scored on all five of its posssessons in the first half to lead 27-17 after scoring a total of six points in its previous two games.
Broncos 21, Jaguars 17
LONDON — Latavius Murray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Broncos snap a four-game losing streak by beating the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.
Russell Wilson led two go-ahead scoring drives in the second half on his return from a hamstring injury. The late score gave Murray a touchdown for two different teams this month in London. He ran for a score for New Orleans earlier this month at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Commanders 17, Colts 16
INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Heinicke’s 1-yard touchdown plunge with 22 seconds left capped an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and lifted the Commanders.
Local prep star Terry McLaurin set up the decisive score by wrestling the ball away from cornerback Stephon Gilmore one play before Heinicke scored. Washington has won three straight. Indy managed only one TD in Sam Ehlinger’s first career start.
Bills 27, Packers 17
BUFFALO — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and the Bills used a big second quarter to take control against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Stefon Diggs caught six passes for 108 yards and one TD for Buffalo.
Aaron Jones ran for 143 yards for the Packers, who got two passing touchdowns from Rodgers.