STATE COLLEGE — After two years catching passes for Florida State, Malik McClain arrived in Happy Valley looking to make his mark.
In his first game in Nittany Navy, the junior wide receiver did just that — catching four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in Penn State’s 38-15 blowout of West Virginia on Saturday.
“It was special,” McClain said. “First game out there, I couldn’t ask for anything more. I really just played my game the best I could. I didn’t do anything special; I just made the plays that came to me.”
The Daphne, Alabama, product’s journey to Penn State actually started before he ever wore the garnet and gold for the Seminoles.
McClain played his senior year of high school ball at IMG Academy, where he was heavily recruited as a four-star prospect. One of the schools vying for his services was Penn State, who courted McClain as a junior at Daphne High School.
Then, as with a lot of college prospects, his plans detoured with the COVID-19 pandemic. With things shut down and his future up in the air, McClain chose to stay closer to home.
Across his freshman and sophomore seasons at FSU, McClain started 12 of the 25 games he played, making 33 catches for 396 yards and five touchdowns.
At the end of last season, McClain entered the transfer portal. Luckily, there was mutual interest and a role for him at Penn State under a familiar face in coach James Franklin.
The 6-foot-4, 206-pound wideout enrolled in the spring and got right to work.
“Coach Franklin’s been the same since I’ve known him,” McClain said. “I know he always wants the best for his players in any situation. He’s not going to put you in a bad situation that he wouldn’t want his own family to be in. I knew, coming here, he would have my best interests at heart.
McClain added: “I wanted no time off. I didn’t want to go sit anywhere. I wanted to get in here, get active, learn the playbook early, and give myself that time to make all the mistakes I needed so when summer came around, now I’m in a little groove.”
As a transfer, McClain found himself joining a loaded wide receiver room with returning juniors KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Malick Meiga, as well as fellow transfer Dante Cephas, who came to Penn State from Kent State.
When asked about the group’s dynamic, McClain beamed.
“I’d say we’re a tight family,” McClain said. “Everybody’s making plays all the time, so it’s fun. You get hyped when you see somebody else make a play, and it makes you want to make one, too.”
McClain added: “It’s a competitive atmosphere. That’s what football is. You’re never going to be comfortable at any time, and, if you are, you’re not playing. That’s what comes with it.”
As a veteran voice in the wide receiver room, McClain has eased nicely into a leadership role, according to Franklin.
“It’s hard to come in and say you’re gonna be a leader from Day One when you don’t have the relationships,” Franklin said of McClain’s acclimation. “He’s built those relationships, and he’s earned the respect of that room through his actions and his attitude and his work ethic.
“He’s been a really nice addition. He’s always got a smile on his face. He’s helping on special teams; he’s helping on offense. He’s one of the more popular guys on the team. Everybody likes him. He’s just been a really good fit for our program.”
Part of the process has been developing chemistry with sophomore quarterback Drew Allar, who made his first career start against West Virginia.
From the time he arrived on campus, McClain and the rest of the receivers have worked closely with Allar — running routes and working on getting down his timing with the young quarterback in the summer.
As McClain points out, not only has working with Allar made his job easier, but competing against such a talented Penn State secondary rotation has improved his game.
“The hardest people I face are these corners out here. They know I could take one wrong step, and it’s, ‘Oh yeah, I know what he’s got,’” McClain said. “Going against them every day has just made me so much better.”