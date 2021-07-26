The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 6-5 victory over the sinking Washington Nationals on Monday night.
Rhys Hoskins also had a three-run homer for the second-place Phillies, who are 31/2 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.
Jean Segura led off the ninth against Brad Hand (5-5) with a double. After J.T. Realmuto struck out, Bryce Harper walked. McCutchen drove the next pitch, a 92 mph sinker, to the opposite field, and over the wall in right.
It was the second straight blown save for Hand.
Archie Bradley (5-1) allowed a run in the top of the ninth but got the win.
Braves 2, Mets 0
Mets 1, Braves 0
NEW YORK — Jeff McNeil laced his second go-ahead hit in two days when his RBI double in the fifth inning sent New York to a victory over Atlanta, and a doubleheader split.
Kyle Muller threw five sharp innings to earn his second big league victory in the opener to pick up the win for Atlanta in the opener.
The Mets have split nine of their 11 doubleheaders this season and swept the other two. The loss in the nightcap prevented the third-place Braves (49-51), who have yet to be above .500 this year, from reaching the break-even mark for the seventh time. They are five games behind the NL East-leading Mets.
New York squandered a first-and-third, none-out opportunity in the fourth before scoring its lone run of the day in the fifth. Brandon Nimmo led off with an infield single and scored one out later on the double by McNeil, who was making his first start since Wednesday.
In the first game, the 23-year-old Muller (2-3) gave up four hits and walked two while striking out three. He allowed the Mets to advance just two runners as far as second base as he lowered his ERA to 2.55 in six games (five starts).
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4
BOSTON — Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and AL East-leading Boston rallied late for the second straight game, beating Toronto.
Boston star Rafael Devers added a solo homer on the four-year anniversary of his first major-league shot.
Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer for fourth-place Toronto, which fell to 10½ games behind in the East.
A day after being no-hit for seven innings by New York’s Domingo Germán before putting up five runs in the eighth to erase a four-run deficit and beat the rival Yankees, Boston’s bats were held down until Verdugo belted his drive over the Red Sox bullpen off Trevor Richards (1-1).
Royals 4, White Sox 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jorge Soler hit two home runs for the second straight game, and Kansas City extended its winning streak to six games.
Mike Minor (8-8) gave the Royals their fifth quality start in the last six games. He allowed two runs on three hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out seven. Minor’s victory in Milwaukee on July 20 started the Royals’ current winning streak.