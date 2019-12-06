STATE COLLEGE — Kamaria McDaniel has provided a consistent source of offense for the Nittany Lions all season.
The junior again came through at a pivotal juncture on Thursday as she scored eight points over 1:08 in the second quarter to send Penn State into halftime with a double-digit advantage it wouldn’t surrender.
McDaniel scored a career-high 40 points to power Penn State past Pitt, 78-73, at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The win was Penn State’s fourth consecutive against Pitt, and McDaniel became just the third player in school history to record 40 points in a game.
“It’s cool. I just know I was really concerned about us finishing strong as a team,” McDaniel said. “We keep running this narrative of teams being able to creep their way back in there in the third and fourth quarters. I was just happy that we were able to finish strong. It was just more important to get the ‘W’ to me.”
McDaniel entered Thursday averaging 17.4 points per game, and it didn’t take her long to spark Penn State as it battled back-and-forth with Pitt through the first quarter-and-a-half of play.
The Nittany Lions and the Panthers traded baskets throughout the opening quarter to end it with the score tied at 11.
McDaniel provided a four-point burst early in the second quarter to help push Penn State ahead, 17-13. Pitt cut its second-quarter deficit to two points after a layup by Dayshanette Harris, but another McDaniel basket and free throws from Siyeh Frazier and Lauren Ebo pushed the lead back up to six points.
That’s when McDaniel went on another run.
She hit a 3-pointer with just under two minutes remaining before halftime, and she added nine more points during before the break. McDaniel scored 17 points in the second quarter to give Penn State a 34-22 lead at halftime.
McDaniel punctuated her 17-point second-quarter with a finger-roll that swirled down the net with one second remaining before intermission.
“Coach emphasizes us pushing pace, and that was one of our keys to the game,” McDaniel said. “If we can push the pace and score in primary — which we call fast breaks and the first six seconds of the shot clock — that’s good for us, and that’s the style we want to play. My teammates were doing great jobs of getting rebounds and kicking it up to me.”
The Nittany Lions led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, but Pitt was persistent in cutting its deficit below double digits on a couple of occasions. Pitt got within eight points late in the third quarter, and the Panthers trailed Penn State 75-69 with just 30 seconds left in the game.
Harris provided the Panthers with 11 points in the third quarter. She finished with 26.
After watching her team surrender second-half leads through the early part of the season, Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger was encouraged by her players’ effort on Thursday.
“I thought they weathered that storm tonight,” Kieger said. “In other games, we didn’t. So I’m going to make sure we focus on that and obviously look at our shot selection and the defensive possessions that we’re doing, and figure out why that’s happening to us.”
McDaniel did her part, scoring 13 points over the last two minutes of the game.
McDaniel was 14-of-28 from the field and 10-of-15 from the free-throw line. Frazier was 5-of-7 from the free-throw line and finished with 11 points. Alisia Smith paced Penn State with nine rebounds, and McDaniel and Makenna Marisa collected seven rebounds apiece.
Pitt’s Amber Brown tallied 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Aysia Bugg finished with 11 points. Rita Igbokwe pulled in 11 rebounds.
The win improved Penn State to 5-4 this season. The Nittany Lions will resume their season on Dec. 14 at Princeton.
“It feels good,” McDaniel said. “I’ve just been putting in a lot of work, and the coaches have been working with me watching film so I’m just learning and trying to not make the same mistakes or take bad shots, and do what I practice. It worked out well for me today.”