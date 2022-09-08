SUNBURY — Northumberland Christian scored the game's final three goals, breaking a 2-2 tie to pull away for the non league win, handing the Braves their first loss.
After Ryan Williams scored the first goal of the game for the Braves, Northumberland Christian (5-1-0) scored two straight goals to take a 2-1 lead to close out the first half. Henry McElroy gave the Warriors the halftime lead with two seconds left.
Williams would tie the game for Shikellamy (3-1) with an early goal to start the second half. The Warriors went on to close out the game with three consecutive goals to win 5-2. Daniel Hayner scored twice before McElroy added a second with 10 minutes left.
The Braves lose their first game of the season and will travel to Lewisburg for their next game Tuesday. The Warriors will host Blair County Christian this afternoon.
Northumberland Christian 5, Shikellamy 2
First half
S-Ryan Williams (Nick Koontz), 26:57; NC-Cole Knauss (Henry McElroy), 24:16; NC-McElroy (Sam Garvin), 0:02.
Second half
S-Williams (Koontz), 36:25; NC-Daniel Hayner (Knauss), 33:19; NC-Hayner (penalty kick), 13:19; NC-McElroy (Jackson Conner), 10:08.
Shots: NC 13-8. Corners: NC 10-4. Saves: Shikellamy 6 (Dillon Zechman 4, Ben Gross 2); Northumberland Christian 5 (Conner Bennett).