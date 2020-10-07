The Daily Item
NORTHUMBERLAND — Henry McElroy scored all five Northumberland Christian goals — four within a 10-minute span of the first half — to power the Warriors to a 5-1 win over Columbia County Christian in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association on Tuesday.
Luke Friscia, Daniel Hayner and Luke Snyder had assists for Northumberland (11-2-2 overall, 6-0-2 ACAA).
Northumberland Chr. 5, Columbia County Chr. 1
First half
NC-Henry McElroy, 25:51; NC-McElroy (Daniel Hayner), 33:30; NC-McElroy (Luke Snyder), 34:02; NC-McElroy, 35:09.
Second half
NC-McElroy (Luke Friscia), 45:02; CCC-Jason Manges (Chandler Davis), 66:21.
Shots: NC 19-7. Corners: NC 2-1. Saves: Columbia County Christian 6 (Caleb Yocum); Northumberland Christian 6 (Justin Ross).