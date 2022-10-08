CATAWISSA — Henry McElroy scored both goals for Northumberland Christian — including the 150th of his career — in a 2-0 nonleague win over Southern Columbia.
McElroy scored 13 minutes into the second half for Northumberland Christian (14-1) and added an insurance goal 11 minutes later.
With the victory, the Warriors won their 13th consecutive game.
Ethan Reed saved five shots for the Tigers (6-6-1 overall, 3-3-1 HAC-II).
Southern Columbia finishes the season with three of their remaining four games on the road starting with Warrior Run on Monday afternoon.
Northumberland Christian 2, Southern Columbia 0
Second half
NC-Henry McElroy (Daniel Hayner), 27:36; NC-McElroy (Cole Knauss), 16:08.
Shots: NC 7-2. Corners: NC 5-0. Saves: Southern Columbia 5 (Ethan Reed); Northumberland Christian 2 (Conner Bennett).