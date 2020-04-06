Too often for his liking, Brandon McGaw has pictured himself on second base at North Berwick Field desperately looking for a way home.
It’s fast approaching a year since his one-out double gave Danville a chance to break a seventh-inning tie in the District 4 Class 4A championship game. No matter how many times McGaw replays the scene he never budges, stranded in the middle of the field before Selinsgrove goes on to win with a walk-off sacrifice fly.
That was easily the most disappointing of Danville’s three one-run losses to the Seals — the second to Selinsgrove ace Logan Hile — last season, and it became intolerably bitter when Selinsgrove ultimately won the state championship.
“Oh, I’ve thought about it multiple times,” McGaw said. “Since we competed so closely with them it just makes you wonder. If we had won, we could have had an opportunity to win the state title.”
Then, as though turning a salt shaker over a gaping wound, McGaw added, “And now Logan Hile is on my team, and I see him every single day.”
It was mock exasperation, to be sure. Who wouldn’t want to see two of the Valley’s top high school players join forces in the same college program? Apart from Bloomsburg University’s opponents for the next several years, that is.
Hile and McGaw each had dreams of playing Division I college ball, and both were sidetracked by medical issues. Their career paths intersected at Bloomsburg this spring, just ahead of a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He and I text,” said Hile, “and I got a text from him in late fall. He said his time at Georgetown was not going well, so I told him to come check out Bloomsburg. He told me he would let me know, and after a couple weeks I got a text that he was coming to Bloom.
“I don’t know that I expected myself to play at Bloomsburg University, but it was a fit in terms of the program, the coaches and my major. It was the same with McGaw. Georgetown didn’t fit what he wanted. Bloomsburg fit best.”
Hile’s long road
Hile was a phenom at Selinsgrove, going 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA over his first 21 varsity innings in 2016. However, the left-hander’s freshman season was derailed by an aggressive influenza virus that led to a months-long ordeal.
The illness attacked the teen’s heart and kidneys simultaneously, and he spent nearly three weeks in a coma at Hershey Medical Center.
Hile returned to the diamond and powered through his sophomore season at less than 100 percent. The following year he went 3-0 with a 4.99 ERA, but there were no Division I scholarship offers for a once-promising prospect in an ongoing process of recovery.
Hile and his parents, Jim and Jayme, discussed the possibility of accepting a medical redshirt and playing another year in high school to improve his stock. Hile decided to make the best of his situation, graduate with his class and find a different road to college ball. That turned out to be Route 11 North, which Hile followed to a Bloomsburg winter camp for a workout that turned heads.
In early March of his senior year, Hile made a commitment to play for the Huskies. He then went 8-2 with an 0.80 ERA in 12 starts for the Seals, recording 93 strikeouts and 22 walks. He saved his absolute best for last, going 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA and striking out 27 over 23 2/3 postseason innings en route to the state crown.
Bloomsburg coach Mike Collins was obviously thrilled to have Hile onboard, but even moreso once he arrived on campus in the fall.
“He’s a very hard worker and extremely receptive to coaching,” said Collins. “Everything you throw at him, he’s all ears. You can suggest something and he isn’t a guy who’s going to say, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I like that.’ He’s going to try it, work at it and see if it benefits him. He has that growth mindset which makes him super to work with. At every practice, he’s here with the focus of, What can I do to get better?”
Hile worked to refine his mechanics and build strength in the fall while discovering that “facing college hitters is completely different.” He maintained his routine with a Core Velocity Belt through the winter to improve the lower body strength that has been an issue since his illness. He also gravitated to the technology that revealed the spin rate of his breaking ball “wouldn’t play on the college level by how it would look” to opposing hitters.
Collins rewarded Hile’s effort with an inning of mop-up duty for the reigning PSAC champions in late February. The Huskies led Virginia State in the last of the ninth, 13-1, when Hile got the call. A combination of adrenaline and nerves got the better of him as he walked his first batter, but he retired the next three — the last two on strikes with a fastball sitting in the mid-80s.
“It was just a cool experience,” Hile said. “The first guy comes to the plate and I’m, like, Wow — this is it. I was fighting to throw strikes at first, but then everything started to click and it felt great.
“Even in a game that was out of reach, coming in for the ninth inning to close the game out and to be part of the handshakes after the game was a really cool thing. It showed the capability I have at the college level. Even though it was only a one-inning stint, it gave me a bunch of confidence.”
Injury causes plans to change
McGaw was in the midst of fall workouts at Georgetown when he was sidelined by complications resulting from a condition he’d endured since age 7. Perthes disease is a condition that occurs when the blood supply to the ball part of the hip joint is temporarily interrupted and the bone begins to die, according to MayoClinic.org. It afflicts about one in 1,200 children, typically between the ages of 4-10, and is five times more common in boys.
A four-year varsity contributor at Danville, the flame-throwing righty was spectacular in his final two seasons, going 8-3 with a 2.39 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 79 innings on the strength of a 90-mph fastball.
In September of his senior year, McGaw made a commitment to pitch at Georgetown. In his final high school season, he led the Valley with a .469 batting average, knocked in 21 runs and scored 20. He also went 5-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings.
McGaw played his senior season with a partially torn labrum (soft cartilage that encircles the socket of the hip or shoulder and provides stability), a situation that was further agitated by intense college workouts in the fall. When the cartilage peeled away from his hip, arthritis set in and was followed by an impingement, where the ball and socket of the joint no longer cleanly meshed. McGaw and his parents, Kim and Pat, opted for hip replacement surgery for December.
In the interim, McGaw explored his options and entered the NCAA transfer portal. He chose Bloomsburg for its proximity to home and the relationship he’d forged with Collins over several years of the recruiting process. McGaw was medically cleared to throw from a mound in early March.
“I was confident he’d get to where he needed to be physically; I was only concerned about the timeline,” said Collins. “But if a doctor is confident in him coming back ... if any medical professional is saying a student-athlete can do something, then I believe he can do it.
“We were hopeful (McGaw) would be able to pitch as a freshman, but we could afford to be patient.”
That didn’t diminish McGaw’s enthusiasm after a painstaking three-month recovery process.
“(Collins) was excited about my progress, and I was excited that I could contribute at some point, possibly out of the bullpen,” said McGaw. “I was really excited.”
‘As of today your season is over’
Hile returned to Bloomsburg from spring break on March 13 in time for the Huskies’ first home game, the start of a three-game set with Kutztown. He received a text from Collins that morning requesting the team immediately assemble in the locker room. When he noticed Director of Athletics Mike McFarland and other members of the athletics hierarchy, Hile knew the meeting wasn’t about the visiting Golden Bears.
“They told us, ‘As of today your season is over,’” Hile recalled.
The NCAA had cancelled spring sports seasons across the country in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our emotions were all over the place,” Hile said. “We sat in silence for a good half-hour. We all felt terrible for the seniors that their season had to end like that. The season started so well, and having it come to an end that quick ... it was tough for us.”
The NCAA has since granted an extra year of eligibility to spring sports athletes. Hile said several Huskies upperclassmen have indicated a desire to return.
McGaw said the hiatus will allow him to enter fall workouts fully recovered. Hile expected the rest to benefit an arm that was sore during his first fall camp from the innings he’d logged last spring and summer.
So, a year from now, they’ll be able to provide Collins options he couldn’t have foreseen much more than a year ago.
“Everybody ends up where they’re going based on a special set of circumstances,” Collins said. “I look at guys on a college roster like people getting on an airplane. Everybody on a plane got their ticket under different circumstances, whether it was the timing or price. Some are going to, say, Cleveland, while for others Cleveland may be just a layover and they’re eventually going to Florida.
“Our recruitment of everybody isn’t exactly the same; it’s unique to all these guys in terms of when they committed and how it happened. So it doesn’t completely shock me that both guys are here, but both certainly have interesting stories.”