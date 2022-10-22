The Associated Press
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy made two eagles that made the rest of his day feel better Saturday at the CJ Cup in South Carolina. His 4-under 67 was enough for a one-shot lead, and a clear road to return to No. 1 in the world.
McIlroy hit a 6-iron that took the slope, and rolled out to 2 feet for eagle on the par-5 fourth. He smashed a 376-yard drive, and made his second eagle with a 30-foot putt from the tightly mown grass off the green on the par-5 12th.
The rest of the round was even par, a mix of good birdies and sloppy bogeys, and it added to a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm, Kurt Kitayama and K.H. Lee.
“You take away those two holes and I was even par for the rest of the round. Felt like it was a little scrappy coming in, but did enough to hang in there and shoot a solid score,” McIlroy said.
McIlroy was at 13-under 200, with hopes set on going back to No. 1 in the world for the ninth time in his career, and first time since the summer of 2020.
Having been there, all he said he truly cared about was winning.
Ditto for Rahm, who had to scrap his way through a series of bogeys for a 70. Rahm started the second round tied for the lead. He was five shots behind when McIlroy made his eagle on No. 12.
DP World Tour
ALMA, Spain — Ryan Fox and Yannik Paul shared the lead of the Mallorca Open after both had a flawless third round while Richard Mansell shot a course-record 61.
Fox is aiming for his third European tour win of the year. Paul is searching for his first win.
Paul had three eagles and three birdies in his 9-under 62, while Fox (65) had six birdies to also rest 16 under overall heading into the final day at the Son Muntaner Golf Club.
“It’s always good to go bogey-free again, it’s probably a record for me that many holes bogey-free so far this week,” said Fox, whose sole bogey came on Thursday. “Hopefully I can continue that tomorrow.”
Overnight leader Dale Whitnell (68) and Marcus Armitage, with his second 8-under 63 of the week, are two shots back at 14 under.