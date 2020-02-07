TURBOTVILLE — Emily McKee knew she was going to be the focal point for Warrior Run’s offense as it opened the third quarter Thursday night against Mount Carmel.
She embraced the challenge, and seemed to get better as the game went on. She finished with 23 points, and helped the Defenders complete a comeback to grab a 53-47 win over the Red Tornadoes.
“This is really great,” McKee said. “It’s just a big confidence booster. It feels pretty amazing. ... It was tough, but just to have my team right there with me was great. It was definitely my favorite game of the season.”
McKee was breathing hard in the middle of the fourth, but wouldn’t come out even when her coach asked her.
“It is as simple as asking if she can go and she tells me she can go,” Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb said. “I try to use my timeouts sparingly. I try to use them when I see them really tired. For them this year has been so much about that mental and emotional aspect of the game. I communicate and they communicate with me.”
All of Herb’s players communicated with their coach and stayed in the game as Warrior Run overcame an eight-point deficit at half to win the game.
“The pressure was definitely super immense,” McKee said. “We were down coming out of the half, and we knew we could come back into the game. I knew my team was riding on my back right there and I had to do it for them. I just powered through.”
Gracy Beachel scored five points in the fourth quarter. Her 3-pointer tied the game, and her free throws gave Warrior Run the lead for good. Sydney Hoffman scored five points, and iced the game from the free-throw line.
Jordan Hartman gave Warrior Run key minutes off the bench, as she buried two 3s in the second half. She finished with 11 points to lead all scorers off the bench for Warrior Run.
“For Jordan, I have to commend her on her inside-out game,” Herb said. “She shoots a lot of 3s, but she’s learning when she’s not on to draw those fouls. She drew two key fouls for us getting the ball underneath the hoop.”
Mount Carmel’s Dani Rae Renno finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds in the loss. She even added two blocks, but had a difficult assignment trying to stop Emily McKee while being expected to lead the offense.
“That’s a tough assignment,” Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano said. “She’s doing it on the offensive end, and then she has the hardest assignment in the paint on the defensive end. I give her a lot of credit. That’s a hard assignment to pull, and she worked hard tonight.”
Mount Carmel led 24-16 at halftime.
The game changed in the third quarter when McKee scored eight points, as Warrior Run scored 19 third-quarter points. The Defenders closed the game with an 18-7 advantage in the fourth quarter to grab the win.
WARRIOR RUN 53, MOUNT CARMEL 47
Mount Carmel (16-5) 47
Mia Chapman 4 2-2 10; Jenna Pizzoli 1 0-0 3; Lauren Shedleski 4 0-0 10; Brooke Bernini 0 1-2 1; Dani Rae Renno 5 7-10 17; Alyssa Reisinger 2 2-2 6. Totals 16 13-16 47.
3-point goals: Shedleski 2, Pizzoli.
Did not score: Lauren Ayres, Caroline Fletcher, Rachel Witkoski.
Warrior Run (13-7) 53
Sydney Hoffman 1 3-4 5; Lauren Watson 1 0-0 2; Gracy Beachel 2 2-2 8; Jordan Hartman 4 0-0 11; Marissa Pick 2 0-0 4; Emily McKee 9 5-6 23. Totals 19 10-12 53.
3-point goals: Hartman 3, Beachel 2.
Did not score: Katie Watkins.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel`6`18`16`7 — 47
Warrior Run`11`5`19`18 — 53