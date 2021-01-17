DANVILLE — Emily McKee scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half when Warrior Run pulled away for a 52-30 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game Saturday.
Sydney Hoffman matched McKee with 16 points for the Defenders, while Gracy Beachel added 14.
Ella Dewald scored 12 points to lead Danville, which trailed 19-11 at halftime.
Warrior Run 52, Danville 30
Warrior Run 52
Sydney Hoffman 7 1-2 16, Sierra Dunkleberger 0 0-1 0, Gracy Beachel 5 2-2 14, Katie Watkins 1 0-0 2, Jordan Hartman 0 2-2 2, Holly Hollenbach 1 0-0 2, Emily McKee 6 4-6 16. Totals 20 9-13 52.
3-point goals: Beachel 2, Hoffman.
Did not score: Alexis Hatson, Alayna Wilkins, Katie Watkins, Abby Evans.
Danville 30
Riley Outt 1 2-3 4, Savannah Dowd 3 0-0 6, Riley Maloney 1 0-1 2, Olivia Outt 2 1-1 6, Ella Dewald 5 2-3 12. Totals 12 5-8 30.
3-point goals: O. Outt.
Did not score: Maddy Sauers, Chloe Hoffman, Brooke Woll, Theresa Amarante, Lucy Pickle.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 13 6 15 18 — 52
Danville 9 2 10 9 — 30
n Northumberland Chr. 57,
Lourdes Regional 35
COAL TOWNSHIP — Emily Garvin scored a game-high 23 points, Kaitlyn Bookwalter added 15, and Northumberland Christian rolled to its fourth win in a nonleague matchup.
The Warriors (4-0) jumped to a 17-11 lead after one quarter, and they led by 15 at the half. Emma Ulmer chipped in 10 points in the win.
Peyton Kehler paced the Red Raiders (2-1) with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Katie Sandri had eight boards.
Northumberland Christian 57,
Lourdes Regional 35
Northumberland Chr. (4-0) 57
Rebekah Hayner 3 0-0 7, Emma Daku-Treas 0 0-2 0, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 6 3-7 15, Emily Garvin 8 7-14 23, Anna Ulmer 1 0-0 2, Emma Ulmer 3 4-4 10. Totals 21 14-27 57.
3-point goals: Hayner.
Did not score: Eden Daku-Treas.
Lourdes Regional (2-1) 35
Masie Reed 2 0-0 5, Victoria Lindemuth 1 0-0 2, Katie Sandri 1 0-0 3, Peyton Kehler 5 1-2 11, Emma Shimko 3 0-0 6, Meryl Czeponis 1 0-0 2, Leah Kosmer 1 4-4 6. Totals 14 5-6 35.
3-point goals: Reed, Sandri.
Did not score: Paityn Moyer, Gabrielle Coleman.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 17 15 12 13 — 57
Lourdes Regional 11 6 10 8 — 35
n East Juniata 52,
Newport 36
McALISTERVILLE — Amara Brubaker scored all 15 of her points in the first half — including a 10-point opening quarter — to power East Juniata to a Tri-Valley League win.
The Tigers (1-1) bolted to a 23-10 lead in the first quarter as Alyssa Robinson helped Brubaker with five of her eight points.
East Juniata 52, Newport 36
Newport (0-2) 36
Claire Weidenhammer 1 0-0 3, Payton Splain 3 0-0 7, Sidney Daniels 3 2-2 8, Ella Weidenhammer 7 0-0 18. Totals 14 2-2 36.
3-point goals: E. Weidenhammer 4, Splain, C. Weidenhammer.
Did not score: Hazel Miller, Amiyah Priebe, Lillian Otstott, Brianna Kuhn, Liz Plank, Paige Goerman, Knouse.
East Juniata (1-1) 52
Lexie Stuck 0 3-4 3, Cypress Feltman 3 2-2 8, Amara Brubaker 7 1-1 15, Tiana Terry 2 0-0 4, Marissa Coudriet 3 0-0 6, Isabel Naylor 3 0-0 6, Leah Sankey 1 0-0 2, Paige Ritzman 0 0-2 0, Alyssa Robinson 3 0-0 8. Totals 22 6-9 52.
3-point goals: Robinson 2.
Did not score: Grace Hibbs.
Score by quarters
Newport 10 8 4 14 — 36
East Juniata 23 12 11 6 — 52
JV score: East Juniata 37-3.
n Central Columbia 57,
Mifflinburg 22
ALMEDIA — Alyx Flick scored 15 points to pace Central Columbia in the HAC crossover game.