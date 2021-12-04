ELIZABETHTOWN — Loyalsock graduate Summer McNulty went 13-of-14 from the free-throw line to lead Elizabethtown to a 71-65 win over Susquehanna in the Landmark Conference women's basketball opener for both teams Saturday.
McNulty finished with a team-high 19 points for the Blue Jays (6-1, 1-0 Landmark). Erin McQuillen scored a game-high 27 points to lead the River Hawks (5-2, 0-1), shooting 12-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
McQuillen made a jumper with 3:08 to play to pull Susquehanna to within 63-62, but Elizabethtown responded. Veronica Christ hit back-to-back jumpers, and McNulty made a pair of free throws to put the Blue Jays ahead 69-62. Sadie Comfort hit a 3-pointer with one minute left to make it a four-point game, but the only other points scored were a pair of Cyleigh Wilson free throws with four seconds to play.
The game went back and forth early on as the River Hawks held an 11-10 lead, before the Blue Jays went on a 9-0 run to take a 19-11 lead. Elizabethtown led 26-18 after the first quarter.
Susquehanna cut into the lead in the second quarter, but still faced a four-point halftime deficit. McQuillen went on a personal 5-0 run midway through the third quarter to pull the River Hawks into a 49-49 tie.
After Elizabethtown took the lead, Olivia Brandt made a layup to tie the score at 53 with 2:35 to play. Emily Prowell converted a three-point play with 16 seconds left in the quarter to send the Blue Jays into the final period with the lead.
Amanda Lemire added 11 points, and Amalia Esposito had eight points and seven rebounds for the River Hawks. Mount Carmel graduate Dani Rae Renno scored two points for the Blue Jays.
Elizabethtown 71, Susquehanna 65
Susquehanna (5-2, 0-1) 65
Erin McQuillen 12-17 0-0 27, Amanda Lemire 4-10 2-2 11, Amalia Esposito 3-7 2-4 8, Kaitlyn Lynch 3-6 0-0 7, Olivia Brandt 3-9 0-0 6, Olivia Ciullo 1-4 1-2 3, Sadie Comfort 1-3 0-0 3, Kenzie Selvaggi 0-1 0-0 0, Kate Hildebrandt 0-2 0-0 0, Isabella Schwabe 0-0 0-0 0, Alicia Goldenziel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 5-8 65.
Elizabethtown (6-1, 1-0) 71
Summer McNulty 3-11 13-14 19, Veronica Christ 7-22 2-2 16, Jessica King 6-13 0-4 12, Cyleigh Wilson 2-3 2-2 8, Dani Rae Renno 1-2 0-0 2, Emily Prowell 3-7 1-1 8, Taylor Huyck 1-1 1-2 3, Jillian Nagy 1-2 0-0 3, Lindsay Boyd 0-2 0-0 0, Clare Marchese 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 19-25 71.
Halftime: Elizabethtown 40-36. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 6-17 (McQuillen 3-5, Lynch 1-2, Lemire 1-3, Comfort 1-3, Brandt 0-4); Elizabethtown 4-7 (Wilson 2-2, Nagy 1-1, Prowell 1-2, McNulty 0-1, Christ 0-1). Rebounds: Susquehanna 29 (Esposito 7, Brandt 7); Elizabethtown 43 (King 12). Assists: Susquehanna 10 (Lemire 3, Brandt 3); Elizabethtown 7 (McNulty 2, Wilson 2). Steals: Susquehanna 4 (Esposito 2); Elizabethtown 6 (Christ 2). Blocked shots: Susquehanna 4 (Brandt 3); Elizabethtown 5 (Christ 4). Total fouls: Susquehanna 24; Elizabethtown 15. Fouled out: Esposito. Turnovers: Susquehanna 12; Elizabethtown 11. A: 145.