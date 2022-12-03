SELINSGROVE — Former District 4 all-state players Summer McNulty and DaniRae Renno led four Elizabethtown scorers in double-figures Saturday during a 70-53 win over Susquehanna in the Landmark Confenence opener for both teams.
McNulty, a Loyalsock graduate, had 21 points and six rebounds, while Mount Carmel alum Renno added 11 and four. The former Heartland Athletic Conference rivals shared the 2020-21 HAC-III Player of the Year award and earned all-state first-team recognition.
Susquehanna's Kaitlyn Lynch and Julia Pinckert combined for 33 points and 13 rebounds, but no other River Hawks player scored more than seven points.
Elizabethtown (6-0 overall, 1-0 Landmark) took control in the second quarter with a 25-9 spurt.
The River Hawks (3-4, 0-1) led by five midway through the first quarter and held that lead at period's end. McNulty opened the second with a three-point play and later added a 3-pointer while scoring nine points in the quarter to match SU. Renno and King each added four points in the Blue Jays' spurt, which produced a 34-23 lead.
Susquehanna entered the fourth quarter down 18 points but shot 71.43% from the field to pull within 11 on a Pinckert jumper at the 5:08 mark. Lynch scored 14 of her team-best 22 in the fourth. Lynch also led the River Hawks in rebounding with nine, along with matching Kenzie Selvaggi with three steals. Pinckert led the team in assists with four.
The Blue Jays got 11 and 10 points from Lindsay Boyd and Jessica King, respectively. King was an all-state player at Sullivan County.
Elizabethtown 70, Susquehanna 53
Elizabethtown (6-0, 1-0), 70
Summer McNulty 6-14 7-11 21, DaniRae Renno 3-4 5-7 11, Lindsay Boyd 3-7 3-6 11, Jessica King 4-9 2-3 10, Cyleigh Wilson 1-5 0-0 3, Kaeli Romanowski 2-6 0-0 4, Cass Peris 2-4 0-0 4, Taylor Huyck 0-1 2-2 2, Makenna Mummert 1-5 0-0 2, Claire Marchese 1-2 0-0 2, Ellie Fasick 0-1 0-0 0, Allyia Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 19-29 70.
Susquehanna (3-4, 0-1), 53
Kaitlyn Lynch 9-16 3-4 22, Julia Pinckert 4-12 1-2 11, Kenzie Selvaggi 2-10 1-2 7, Isabella Schwabe 3-4 1-2 7, Alicia Goldenziel 0-3 0-0 0, Carly George 1-2 1-1 2, Vanessa Sabol 1-1 0-0 2, Lauren Klein 1-2 0-0 2, Bri Dorsey 0-2 0-0 0, Grace Meehan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 6-10 53.
Halftime: Elizabethtown 34-23. 3-point goals: Elizabethtown 5-17 (Boyd 2-5, McNulty 2-5, Wilson 1-5, Marchese 0-1, Romanowski 0-1); Susquehanna 5-13 (Pinckert 2-5, Selvaggi 2-6, Lynch 1-1, Meehan 0-1). Rebounds: Elizabethtown 41 (Peris 10, McNulty 6); Susquehanna 36 (Lynch 9, Goldenziel 7). Assists: Elizabethtown 12 (three with 3); Susquehanna 12 (Pinckert 4). Steals: Elizabethtown 10 (Romanowski 4); Susquehanna 9 (Lynch 3, Selvaggi 3). Turnovers: Elizabethtown 16; Susquehanna 20. Total fouls: Elizabethtown 14; Susquehanna 23. Fouled out: Susquehanna, Schwabe. A: 276.