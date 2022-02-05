SELINSGROVE — Erin McQuillen was honored before Saturday's game for scoring her 1,000th point earlier this season.
She added 18 more points Saturday — pushing her career total to more than 1,100 — in Susquehanna's 60-47 win over Juniata in Landmark Conference women's basketball.
"I love coaching that kid," Susquehanna coach Gabby Holko said of McQuillen. "She's one of the hardest workers I have ever coached. Any time I come into the gym, she's in there. She's getting shots up every single day. She's really putting in the work. I'm so proud of her to get that accomplishment."
The River Hawks (11-9, 3-7 Landmark) snapped a three-game losing skid with the victory, and with the win swept the season series with the Eagles for the second straight season.
"You need to enjoy any win because winning is hard," Holko said. "We say all the time in our locker room, 'Winning is a skill.' You take them when you can get them. We've been on a downhill slump a little bit."
Susquehanna started well, leading by 12 after the first quarter following a 12-1 run over the final four minutes of the period.
In the second quarter, the Eagles (5-14, 1-8 Landmark) twice pulled to within six points, but Susquehanna scored the final seven points of the half to take a 38-23 lead into halftime.
After intermission, the River Hawk lead grew as high as 20 points with 6:33 to go in the third quarter on a jumper from Amanda Lemire. Juniata crawled back into the game, as it trimmed SU's advantage down to 13 going into the final quarter.
Juniata cut the deficit to single digits with 7:30 to play after a Haily Sherman layup, but another seven consecutive points from Susquehanna over the next four minutes put the game away.
McQuillen led all scorers, going 7-of-11 from the floor, and grabbing five rebounds. She now has 1,106 points for her career, as she passed Alison Hepler (a 1995 graduate) and moved into a tie with Sandy Bartle (1986) for seventh all-time in points.
Kaitlyn Lynch added 11 points for the River Hawks, and Amalia Esposito had seven points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Olivia Brandt added eight points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.
The win keeps the River Hawks Landmark Conference playoff hopes alive, as Susquehanna is two games behind Drew University for the final spot with four games to play in the regular season.
Susquehanna 60, Juniata 47
Juniata (5-14, 1-8) 47
Haily Sherman 5-15 4-7 15, Kynnedy Miller 4-8 0-0 12, Cassie Mock 3-12 1-2 8, Averie Hess 1-10 2-2 4, Grace Long 1-7 0-0 3, Steph Emert 1-2 0-0 3, Emelie Nonemaker 1-5 0-0 2, Taylor Vrabel 0-2 0-0 2, Jamie Mahigel 0-1 0-0 0, Sarah Betts 0-2 0-0 0, Aleya Eisenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Dani Scipioni 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-64 7-11 47.
Susquehanna (11-9, 3-7) 60
Erin McQuillen 7-11 2-2 18, Kaitlyn Lynch 5-8 0-0 11, Olivia Brandt 3-8 2-3 8, Amalia Esposito 1-3 4-4 7, Amanda Lemire 1-8 1-3 3, Isabella Schwabe 2-5 0-0 4, Sadie Comfort 1-5 1-2 4, Alicia Goldenziel 1-2 2-2 4, Megan Emlet 0-0 1-4 1, Kenzie Selvaggi 0-2 0-2 0, Kate Hildebrandt 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Meehan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 13-22 60.
Halftime: Susquehanna 38-23. 3-point goals: Juniata 8-28 (Miller 4-6, Emert 1-1, Sherman 1-4, Long 1-4, Long 1-7, Nonemaker 0-1, Mahigel 0-1, Betts 0-1, Hess 0-3); Susquehanna 5-17 (McQuillen 2-4, Esposito 1-2, Comfort 1-2, Lynch 1-3, Brandt 0-1, Selvaggi 0-1, Lemire 0-4). Rebounds: Juniata 39 (Mock 8); Susquehanna 47 (Esposito 10). Assists: Juniata 9 (Mock 2, Emert 2); Susquehanna 14 (Lemire 5). Blocked shots: Juniata 1 (Mock); Susquehanna 7 (Brandt 4). Steals: Juniata 6 (Sherman 2, Mock 2); Susquehanna 6 (McQuillen 2, Esposito 2). Turnovers: Juniata 15; Susquehanna 19. Total fouls: Juniata 22; Susquehanna 15.