BUCKHORN — Audrey Millett and Kailey Devlin each scored for the Lions as they grabbed third place in the ACAA tournament.
Millett scored midway through the first half, and Devlin scored midway through the second half.
Emma George made six saves in the shutout for Meadowbrook Christian.
MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 2, JOHNSTOWN CHRISTIAN 0
First half
MC-Audrey Millett, 23:45.
Second half
MC-Kailey Devlin, 17:54.
Shots: MC 14-7. Corners: MC 8-4. Saves: Johnstown Christian 11 (Unity Miller); Meadowbrook Christian 6 (Emma George).