TYRONE — Jaden Garcia had a goal and an assist, while Michael Eager made five saves as the Lions beat the Golden Eagles in nonleague action.
Garcia scored with 10:20 left in the first half on a penalty kick, and then had an assist on Jacob Reed's tally with 6:06 left in the game.
Meadowbrook Christian improves to 11-6 on the season. Tyrone falls to 1-12-1.
Meadowbrook Christian 2,
Tyrone 0
First half
MCS-Jaden Garcia (penalty kick), 10:20.
Second half
MCS-Jacob Reed (Garcia), 6:06.
Shots: Tied, 5-5. Corners: MCS, 4-2. Saves: MCS 5 (Michael Eager); Tyrone 3 (Eric Sims).