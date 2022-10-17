TYRONE — Jaden Garcia had a goal and an assist, while Michael Eager made five saves as the Lions beat the Golden Eagles in nonleague action.

Garcia scored with 10:20 left in the first half on a penalty kick, and then had an assist on Jacob Reed's tally with 6:06 left in the game.

Meadowbrook Christian improves to 11-6 on the season. Tyrone falls to 1-12-1.

Meadowbrook Christian 2,

Tyrone 0

First half

MCS-Jaden Garcia (penalty kick), 10:20.

Second half

MCS-Jacob Reed (Garcia), 6:06.

Shots: Tied, 5-5. Corners: MCS, 4-2. Saves: MCS 5 (Michael Eager); Tyrone 3 (Eric Sims).

