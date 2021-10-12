MILTON — Lions teammates Maddy Osman and Kailey Devlin both scored and assisted on the game's first two goals, while Audrey Millett scored the other goal as Meadowbrook Christian defeated Belleville Mennonite.
The Lady Lions improve to 8-7-0 (4-4-1 ACAA-Eastern Divsion).
Meadowbrook Christian 3,
Belleville Mennonite 0
First half
MCS-Maddy Osman (Kailey Devlin), 22:05; MCS-Devlin (Osman), 2:31.
Second half
MCS-Audrey Millett, 13:10.
Shots: MCS 23-2. Corners: MCS 9-3. Saves: Belleville Mennonite 15 (Karina Renno); Meadowbrook Christian 2 (Alayna Smith).