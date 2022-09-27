MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian rallied with three second-half goals to claim the nonleague win.
Thea Beward scored both goals for Juniata (4-6) in the first half.
The Lions possessed the ball 85% of the time in second half as their defense allowed no shots from the Indians.
With goals coming from Madalyn Fasnacht and Audrey Millett, Meadowbrook Christian (10-1 overall, 5-0 ACAA) tied the game with 15:24 left in the contest.
Millett would score the game-winner with 5:14 left in the game.
Meadowbrook Christian 3, Juniata 2
First half
J-Thea Beward, 24:47; J-Beward, 13:12.
Second half
MC-Madalyn Fasnacht, 16:07; MC-Audrey Millett, 15:24; MC-Millett, 5:14.
Shots: MC 9-5. Corners: MC 4-3. Saves: Juniata 6 (Addison Sheeler); Meadowbrook Christian 3 (Emma George).