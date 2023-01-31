MILTON — Kailey Devlin scored a team-high 13 points in Meadowbrook Christian's (16-1, 7-0) ACAA win over Belleville Mennonite.
The Lady Lions held the Thunder to 10 second half points after allowing 11 points back in the first quarter.
Meadowbrook Christian 34, Belleville Mennonite 21
Meadowbrook Christian (16-1) 34
Canelo 3 0-0 6; Devlin 4 4-8 13; George 1 0-0 2; Fasnacht 2 0-0 5; Millet 1 0-0 2; Smith 3 0-0 6. Totals: 14 4-8 34.
3-point goals: Devlin, Fasnacht.
Did not score: Bennage.
Belleville Mennonite (9-4) 21
N.Yoder 1 0-0 3; S.Yoder 4 1-1 10; K.Renno 3 0-0 8. Totals: 8 1-1 21.
3-point goals: Renno 2, N.Yoder, S.Yoder.
Did not score: C.Weaver, M.Stoltzfus.
Score by quarters
BMS;11;0;7;3 — 21
MCS;6;9;8;11 — 34