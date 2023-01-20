BELLEVILLE — Kailey Devlin scores 22 points for the Lions (12-1, 5-0) in their ACAA win over Belleville Mennonite.
Madalyn Fasnacht added seven points for Meadowbrook, which won its 11th straight game.
Meadowbrook Christian 38, Belleville Mennonite 28
Meadowbrook Christian (12-1) 38
Alyssa Canelo 2 2-4 6; Kailey Devlin 8 2-5 22; Madalyn Fasnacht 3 1-2 7; Audrey Millett 0 1-2 1; Alayna Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 6-11 38.
3-point goals: Devlin 4.
Did not score: George, Miller, Nevius, Bennage, Glowchowski, Ask, Eager, Swinegard.
Belleville Mennonite (8-3) 28
Chantal Weaver 1 0-0 2; Natalie Yoder 1 2-2 5; Sonya Yoder 2 1-4 7; Karina Renno 5 0-0 14. Totals: 9 3-6 28.
3-point goals: Renno 4, S.Yoder 2, N.Yoder.
Did not score: Olivia Eby, Miriam Stoltzfus.
Score by quarters
MCS;12;7;14;5 — 38
BMS;12;8;2;6 — 28