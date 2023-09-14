TOWANDA — Kailey Devlin scored and assisted on a goal for the Lady Lions during the non-conference showdown. Kat Bennage scored the game-winning goal at the 5:03 mark in the second half. Meadowbrook Christian had the edge on shots 12-5, and corners 3-1.
Anna Dunn scored all three goals for Towanda. Clara Glantz saved eight shots.
Meadowbrook Christian 4, Towanda 3
First Half
MC: Erica Stauffer (Kailey Devlin), 24:31; MC: Hannah Millett, 21:33; T: Anna Dunn, 18:03; T: Dunn, 1:25.
Second Half
MC: Devlin, 26:35; T: Dunn, 9:38; MC: Kat Bennage, 5:03.
Shots: MC 12-5. Corners: MC 3-1. Saves: Townada 8 (Clara Glantz); Meadowbrook Christian 2 (Emma George).