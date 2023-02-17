NORTHUMBERLAND — Kailey Devlin scored a game-high 14 points for Meadowbrook Christian in its ACAA Tournament semifinal win.
The Lions (21-2) also got eight points from Alayna Smith and seven from Audrey Millett in the win.
Meadowbrook plays six-time defending champion Northumberland Christian in the title game at 1:30 p.m. today.
ACAA Girls Tournament Semifinals
Meadowbrook Christian 42, Belleville Mennonite 22
Meadowbrook Christian (21-2) 42
Ashlyn Canelo 2 0-0 4; Kailey Devlin 4 5-7 14; Addison Nevius 0 1-2 1; Kat Bennage 0 2-2 2; Madalyn Fasnacht 2 1-2 5; Audrey Millett 3 0-0 7; Alayna Smith 4 0-0 8; Melanie Eager 0 1-3 1. Totals: 15 10-16 42.
3-point goals: Devlin, Millett.
Did not score: Emma George, Beth Glowcheski, Ellie Swinegard.
Belleville Mennonite (13-7) 22
Natalie Yoder 2 0-0 5; Sonya Yoder 2 1-2 5; Leah Reed 1 0-0 2; Karina Renno 4 0-0 10. Totals: 9 1-2 22.
3-point goals: Renno 2, N.Yoder.
Did not score: Mariah Schuble, Miriam Stotlzfus.
Score by quarters
Belleville Mennonite;6;6;5;3 — 22
Meadowbrook Chr.;14;7;14;7 — 42