MILTON — Kailey Devlin finished with 19 points in the Lady Lions' (5-1, 2-0) ACAA win over Columbia County Christian.
Meadowbrook built a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter and led by 20 after three quarters.
Meadowbrook Christian 43, Columbia County Christian 23
Meadowbrook Christian (5-1) 43
Alyssa Canelo 2 0-0 4; Kailey Devlin 7 3-5 19; Emma George 0 0-2 0; Addison Nevius 1 0-0 2; Kat Bennage 1 0-0 2; Madalyn Fasnacht 4 1-2 9; Alayna Smith 3 1-2 7. Totals: 18 5-11 43.
3-point goals: Devlin 2.
Did not score: C.Miller, B.Glowchaski, Audrey Millet, Grace Ask, Melanie Eager, Ellie Swineguard.
Columbia County Christian 23
K.Baldman 6 0-2 15; H.Bialecki 1 0-0 2; G.Clippinger 1 0-2 2; A.Boudman 1 0-0 2; E.Yocum 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 0-4 23.
3-point goals: Baldman 3.
Did not score: M.Perry, O.Beishline, T.Dombrosky, A.Chopin, W.DuMond, E.Mood.
Score by quarters
CCC;4;12;2;5 — 23
MCS;14;15;9;5 — 43